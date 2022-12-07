‘Elf The Musical’

Jackson Bell, who plays Buddy the Elf in “Elf The Musical” at Playhouse in the Park, grins as he holds Weslan Banks (as the Macy’s store manager) after he leapt into his arms. “Elf The Musical” and “Elf The Musical Jr.” play Dec. 9-18.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – A musical adaptation of one of the most popular Christmas movies of the last 20 years will be presented at Playhouse in the Park starting this weekend.

“Elf The Musical” is based on the 2003 movie “Elf” and follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity. “Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole, where his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth that he is a human,” the Playhouse summary reads. “Buddy’s journey leads him to his father, who is on the naughty list, and his brother, who doesn’t even believe in Santa!”