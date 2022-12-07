MURRAY – A musical adaptation of one of the most popular Christmas movies of the last 20 years will be presented at Playhouse in the Park starting this weekend.
“Elf The Musical” is based on the 2003 movie “Elf” and follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity. “Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole, where his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth that he is a human,” the Playhouse summary reads. “Buddy’s journey leads him to his father, who is on the naughty list, and his brother, who doesn’t even believe in Santa!”
Directed by Jon Favreau and starring Will Ferrell, James Caan, Mary Steeburgen, Ed Asner and Bob Newhart, the film was a box office hit when it was released 19 years ago, and has since become a perennial holiday favorite for many families. The musical version opened on Broadway in 2010 and broke box office records for its venue that holiday season. Over the last decade, the musical has become quite popular as a touring show and with community theaters like Playhouse.
With “Elf The Musical,” Playhouse is simultaneously presenting two versions of the show. One has a cast of mostly adults in the main roles and another shorter version has a cast entirely composed of children. Playhouse Executive Director Lisa Cope, who is also directing the full-length version of the show, said this was not planned when the season schedule was originally decided and is the first time something like this has been attempted, but it has gone surprisingly smoothly.
“What happened was, I kept having all these children say to me, ‘Oh, Miss Lisa, I can't wait to audition for ‘Elf,’” Cope said. “But when we looked at the script, there really are no roles for children. We perceive it to be a kids’ show, but other than Buddy’s brother, there aren't any kids. So I went back to the (play selection) committee, and I said, ‘I can put kids on stage and have them stand in line to see Santa or play in the park, but they're not going to have anything to do,’ and I didn’t like that at all. ‘Elf Jr.’ became an option since they had put out that script, and so I said to the committee, ‘This is either a really great idea, or it’s the worst idea ever! But if you want, let’s at least try it.’”
Cope said the initial plan was for her to direct both productions at the same time, but it quickly became obvious that the task was too unwieldy for one person. Elise Kieffer had been cast as Emily Hobbs – the wife of Buddy’s father, Walter – and since Kieffer had been wanting to get more involved at Playhouse, Cope asked if she would direct “Elf Jr.”
Kieffer said she usually isn’t a big fan of the “junior” scripts that are adapted from longer source material for kids to perform because with missing scenes and quicker transitions than regular shows, she thinks they can often feel “choppy.” When she signed on to direct “Elf Jr.,” though, she was pleasantly surprised by how well-crafted it was.
“I understand why the ‘Jr.’ scripts are important, and it helps to get kids doing shows, but as an artist, I don't love them; this is the best ‘Jr.’ script I've seen,” Kieffer said. “The story flows really nicely, it really makes sense and it tells the story well on its own, and that meant a lot to me when I was stepping in to direct – that I could actually enjoy the script and not just get through it.”
Kieffer’s 11-year-old son, Asher, is actually playing her character’s son, Michael – who is Buddy’s half-brother – in the full-length version of the show. She said that in addition to getting to act together, Asher has helped her out behind the scenes on “Elf Jr.”
“He’s been by my side the whole time,” she said. “He's my assistant stage manager and he’s working backstage, so personally, it's been really fun to spend all that time with him on both shows.”
“Overall, (the shows working in tandem) has been really smooth, and the two casts are supporting each other,” Kieffer added. “A lot of my junior cast members and their parents are the ones doing concessions and ushering for the big show, and there's been a sweet camaraderie between the two casts.”
Landon Carter is playing Buddy in “Elf Jr.” and Jackson Bell is playing Buddy in the regular version of the show. Bell is 18, so he was born a few months after the movie was originally released, and he said he grew up watching it with his family at Christmastime. As soon as he heard Playhouse would be doing the show, he knew he wanted to audition for Buddy.
“He’s just one of the kindest people ever, and when you're onstage, you just kind of have to ‘turn it on’ and have as much energy as you can,” Bell said. “Even when you're backstage, you don’t need to turn it off because then you’re not going to know when to switch it back on. He has so much energy that you’ve got to have it on all the time, but it's just been really fun and a little bit exhausting.”
Cope said she saw “Elf” when it came out, but it was never one of her favorite Christmas movies the way it is for some people. When she first heard there was going to be a Broadway musical, she was skeptical as to whether it would be any good, but she was won over when she got a chance to see it.
“I think it’s darling, and I think it translated great to the stage,” she said. “It's a sweet, sweet story, I liked the music they wrote for it a lot, and it’s really popular. Tickets are selling really great.”
Cope said tickets are selling out quickly, so audiences are urged to buy them soon. Show times for the regular version of “Elf The Musical” are 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9; 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11; 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16; 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
“Elf Jr.” will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10; 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12; 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. For tickets, visit www.playhousemurray.org or call 270-759-1752.
