Playhouse presents ‘Rocky Horror’

MURRAY – Playhouse in the Park’s adult-oriented “After Dark” series is back for the first time in three years, and the cast is presenting what may be the quintessential “after-dark” entertainment: Richard O’Brien’s “Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
The original stage musical debuted in London in 1973, but the 1975 movie adaptation starring Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick is what cemented the show’s place in popular culture. The movie itself was actually not a big hit during its initial release, but 20th Century Fox managed to turn it into a cult hit by marketing it over the years as a midnight movie. Fans are known to show up to these midnight screenings dressed as their favorite characters and bringing props to use at certain points in the film.
The Playhouse production’s director, Isaac Gish, said that when he was a Murray State University student, he was involved in the theater group Sock and Buskin, which presented “Rocky Horror” in the Curris Center Ballroom each year around Halloween while the costumed cast acted out the scenes for the audience as the movie played above them onscreen.
“This is our first time doing ‘Rocky Horror’ at Playhouse,” Gish said. “I think that’s going to resonate really well with the community because they’ve been doing it at the university forever, those shadow shows through Sock and Buskin. With COVID, those kind of went away and they haven’t come back in the past couple of years, so being able to give Murray ‘Rocky’ again is really nice, especially because I was so heavily involved in those Sock and Buskin shows.”
The story involves a recently engaged couple, Brad and Janet, who are traveling to see their old science professor when their car breaks down in the middle of nowhere. The nearest house is a big, spooky castle, where they meet Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a mad scientist who is having a party where he is about to reveal his creation, a creature named Rocky Horror.
Gish said that presenting the stage show has its challenges since most people have only seen the film and come in with certain expectations. Because of that, though, Gish said the Playhouse performance should be a whole new, exciting experience for even the most devoted fans.
“People kind of come in expecting to see the movie, and that’s a really hard line you have to walk when you’re thinking about this as a creative piece,” Gish said. “People are expecting one thing but you also want to make it your own. There are a couple of added songs and there are definitely extended songs and extended scenes getting to know these characters a little more personally (compared to the film).”
As anyone familiar with the movie knows, with its strong language and sexual content, this musical is certainly not for kids, so admission will be limited to adults only.
“This is an 18-and-up show, and we don’t want anybody to get any kind of misconceptions about what the content is,” Gish said.
The show had its first performance last night and will continue at 7 tonight and Saturday. There will also be 7 p.m. shows Thursday, Oct. 27, and Friday, Oct. 28. The final performance will be a midnight show, with an 11:45 p.m. start time on Saturday, Oct. 29.
“That was my idea,” Gish said. “I think it harkens back to those midnight showings of what really took this movie off. It’s gonna be a lot of fun.”
For tickets, visit www.playhousemurray.org or call 270-759-1752.
