Playhouse presents ‘Rocky Horror’

Playhouse in the Park presents "The Rocky Horrow Picture Show" this weekend and next. Audiences are warned that it contains mature content and is for adults only.

 Photo by TERRY LITTLE / For the Ledger

MURRAY – Playhouse in the Park’s adult-oriented “After Dark” series is back for the first time in three years, and the cast is presenting what may be the quintessential “after-dark” entertainment: Richard O’Brien’s “Rocky Horror Picture Show.”