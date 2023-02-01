MURRAY – Due to multiple days of inclement weather, the cast of Playhouse in the Park’s production of “Crowns” has been unable to rehearse this week. For that reason, the opening date of the Regina Taylor-penned play has been delayed until Friday, Feb. 10. The show will now run for one weekend only, with performances at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb 10-11, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.
In addition, auditions for the Disney musical “Freaky Friday” have been moved to 6 p.m. Friday and Monday.
