MURRAY – Get ready for some old-time gospel music, a lot of laughs and a few touching moments as Playhouse in the Park presents “Smoke on the Mountain” for the next two weekends.
“Smoke on the Mountain” was written by Connie Ray and conceived by Alan Bailey, with musical arrangements of classic hymns and bluegrass songs by Mike Craver and Mark Hardwick. After being presented at the McCarter Theatre in Princeton, New Jersey in 1988 and 1990, it had its off-Broadway debut in 1990, and has since become widely performed all over the country. According to Concord Theatricals, which licenses the performance rights to professional and community theater companies, it tells the story of a Saturday night gospel sing at a country church in North Carolina’s Smoky Mountains in 1938.
“The show features two dozen rousing bluegrass songs played and sung by the Sanders Family, a traveling group making its return to performing after a five-year hiatus,” the Concord website says. “Pastor Oglethorpe, the young and enthusiastic minister of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, has enlisted the Sanders Family in his efforts to bring his tiny congregation into ‘the modern world.’ Between songs, each family member ‘witnesses’ – telling a story about an important event in their life. Though they try to appear perfect in the eyes of a congregation who wants to be inspired by their songs, one thing after another goes awry and they reveal their true – and hilariously imperfect – natures. By the evening’s end, the Sanders Family have endeared themselves to us by revealing their weaknesses and allowing us to share in their triumphs.”
Playhouse Executive Director Lisa Cope is directing the new production, which will start Friday and play for two weekends. She said Playhouse last presented the show in 2010, and it was a big hit with local audiences. While audiences tend to enjoy the music and some of the funny moments in the show, Cope said one of the qualities she enjoys most about it is that each character gets a moment in the spotlight.
“Every character gets a chance to tell their story, which I think is really cool and different from a lot of plays” she said. “Every single character kind of gets their moment and gets to share something. Sometimes it’s really funny, and sometimes it’s really sweet, and sometimes it’s very poignant. So, all the feels!”
Other than the recent children’s summer camp show, Playhouse has not presented an indoor show since “Matilda” in February of 2020. Because of COVID-19, the theater performed some shows last year and earlier this year in Central Park’s amphitheater and on the Playhouse deck, but this show will be welcoming audiences back to its main theater after a very long closure.
“When we did it before, it was very well-received, so we were trying to think of a good show to welcome people back,” Cope said. “We just completed camp, so this is the first main-stage show and we were trying to think of something with a pretty small cast and small set, and something that makes you feel good. Someone brought this show up, and everybody agreed. It kind of checked all those boxes for us.”
Lance Allison said he is enjoying playing Pastor Mervin Oglethorpe, and although he acted in several of the outdoor shows, this will be his first time performing on the main stage.
“I really like it, and it’s going to resonate with a lot of people around here because most of everybody has grown up in a church like this,” Allison said. “It reminds me of Locust Grove Baptist that I grew up in, so I think it brings back a lot of memories for people. … I think people will connect with (the gospel songs), and it’s fun. The characters are fun and some are quirky.”
Jonathan Carter and Sarah Cunningham are playing the heads of the Sanders clan, Burl and Vera, while Brad Brauser play’s Burl’s brother, Stanley. Cunningham said she was eager to audition because she wanted something fun to do outside of her home for the first time in a long time. She said she has also noticed throughout the rehearsals how thematically appropriate the show is for being Playhouse’s first indoor production in the last 18 months.
“I just think it’s really lovely that it’s the first show back in the theater, and it’s the family’s first show back on the road after Mama died,” Cunningham said.
Jackson Bell and Emma Sheridan play twins Dennis and Denise Sanders, and Bell said he was also excited to do a main-stage show after having starred in two outdoor productions last year. Not only is air-conditioning a major plus for him and the rest of the cast, but he said he was thankful that the show would not be in danger of being canceled for rain.
Sabry Poor is playing the oldest of the Sanders kids, June, who is constantly reminding the audience that she “doesn’t sing, she signs.” She said the character relationships make the show particularly fun to perform and fun to watch.
“I think it’s interesting to see how our different characters have our own little quirks and things about us that are really interesting,” Poor said. “And I think that as a group, we all have really good chemistry together. Some of these people I’ve haven’t actually worked with before, and then others I’ve worked with basically every show, so it’s been really interesting how we all flow off of each other. I think it works really well. I think it’s believable that we’re a family.”
Although there are lots of funny moments in the show, Cope said the characters are not meant to be caricatures at all. Carter agreed, saying the characters in the show are very much like real people he has known over the years.
“I think, for the audience, if they grew up in a small, Baptist church, or any kind of small, rural church, they’re going to recognize the family,” Carter said. “When I read the script, I thought, ‘I’ve seen these people onstage at my church.’ For people who didn’t grow up with that, it will be new to them, but it’s very realistic.”
Cope said the Playhouse is currently transitioning to a new online ticketing system, so tickets for “Smoke on the Mountain” will not be available on the Playhouse website. Tickets may be purchased at the door or by calling 270-759-1752. The show will be presented Aug. 13-15 and Aug. 20-22, with performances at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and at 2:30 p.m. Sundays.
