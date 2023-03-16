MURRAY – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat updated Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce members earlier this week on multiple highway projects both inside the county and in the surrounding area.
During a chamber luncheon, Poat said KYTC continues to upgrade portions of the U.S. 641 corridor in multiple locations, and the cabinet is preparing to hold its final public meeting on the stretch of highway going through Lyon and Caldwell counties in July.
“That will tie in nicely with our 641 project that we have going on here in Calloway County because that will kind of be the bookends of the 641 corridor, at least through our district,” Poat said. “With the 641 project here in Calloway County, we anticipate having it open to traffic … probably late August, early September. There is a chance it would be sooner than that. We had a lot of favorable weather last fall for construction; if we have similar (weather) here in late spring, I think they'll get back ahead of schedule. But regardless, we would be looking – at the worst – at late August, early September for us to have that corridor open.”
Poat said Tennessee will be holding a public meeting on April 6 to discuss the piece of 641 from the state line down through Puryear, so he encouraged anyone interested in that project to attend and give their input.
One current active project in Murray is the RCUT (Restricted Crossing U-Turn) intersection in front of Paschall Truck Lines on U.S. 641 North, which Poat said should be able to be finished after asphalt plants open for the spring.
“The only thing that we have remaining on it is some asphalt surface,” Poat said. “Asphalt plants are supposed to open back up this coming Monday, so I would anticipate probably over the next two to four weeks, you'll see us put the final surface on that particular project, stripe it out and it'll be finished.”
Needed improvements to Murray’s Five Points intersection – where North 16th Street meets Chestnut Street, College Farm Road and Coldwater Road – have been discussed for many years, and the KYTC settled on a design for a roundabout there last July after holding a public meeting on Murray State University’s campus in May of 2022. The design is for a five-leg roundabout – presented as “Alternative 2” at the public meeting – and involves widening North 16th Street between Five Points and KY 121 to include a two-way left turn lane, a five-foot sidewalk to the west and a 10-foot shared use path to the east.
“A sister project to that would also be along the 16th Street corridor from 121 up to Utterback road,” Poat said. “For the Five Points project, we have right-of-way money and our intent is to begin right-of-way acquisition later this summer for the parcels that we will need to construct that from there to 121. (For) the second project, being the piece that goes from 121 to Utterback, we just selected our consultant for that, Polymer Engineering, so we're in the very infant stages of meeting with them and starting to do a scoping and come up with our intended design on what that corridor would look like. So stay tuned and you'll hear more from that. We'll have public meetings coming up.”
KYTC is currently partnering with the City of Murray on construction of the U.S. 641 Business Loop from Glendale Road to Industrial Road, and Poat said officials recently met with Murray Mayor Bob Rogers and Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes to update them on its status. He said about $7.5 million has been designated for the construction phase of that project.
“We as the Transportation Cabinet are passing that money to the city to be able to administer that particular contract,” Poat said. “That money will become available July 1 of this fiscal year. At that point, that money will be in the city's hands to develop and lead a construction project and proceed on with that. We will just administer reimbursement status for it; they will be the lead agency over it.”
Poat also said paving has been delayed on U.S. 641 Business until city crews can finish a waterline project there.
“The city is doing some water line repairs along that particular piece,” Poat said. “We have the money and we're ready to start, but then once we found that they had this waterline project, the combination of both, we decided that it was best to have that work completed before we started to do any kind of paving or upgrades. So we’ve pushed that off until we know the waterline project is completed.”
Poat said a Small Urban Area Transportation Study was completed recently in Murray, and several different projects are expected to come out of that as well.
“We are in the final stages of compiling all of that data and wrapping it up into a summary that we will be able to present to everyone to talk about projects that can be born out of it,” Poat said. “So stay tuned; probably in late spring, we'll have that package out for everybody to see.”
Poat also said KYTC is currently evaluating the City of Murray’s application for another TAP (Transportation Alternatives Program) grant. He said that process should be finalized toward the middle of April, so KYTC could have an announcement about sidewalks after then.
Poat also spoke about major projects in the areas surrounding Calloway County that will have an impact on local residents. One of those is the Interstate 69 corridor as it goes through Graves County. Poat said KYTC has been working on the I-69 project for the last seven or eight years, and the I-69 signs – or “badges” – currently extend to the southwestern portion of Mayfield. He said the project to reconstruct the Wingo interchange, formerly exit 14, began in November before shutting down for the winter, and it should be starting up again for the spring. Poat said the interchange had been in the toll booth style, and it is being converted into a diamond style interchange similar to most new interchanges seen on interstates. He said the “final piece of the puzzle” would be just south of the state line, and although he didn’t know the exact status of the project right now, he said Tennessee has hired a design firm. He said he anticipates significant construction will probably not begin on the Tennessee side for probably 4-6 years.
Poat also said the new Smithland Bridge in Livingston County is nearly ready to open. Although the cabinet had anticipated opening bridge to traffic in April, the osprey roosting season will delay that opening. He said KYTC contractors previously had to deal with ospreys when constructing the bridges over Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley, and the birds can be aggressive and will lay their eggs almost anywhere on the bridge, including bare steel. Because of that, the opening of the new bridge has been delayed by about six weeks and the demolition of the old bridge will not happen until probably late July or early August, he said.
KYTC is also coordinating with the Illinois Department of Transportation on a new Cairo bridge, which he said would replace a nearly 90-year-old bridge. Based on traffic studies, it will remain a two-lane bridge, but a “sister bridge” could be added in the future if traffic increases significantly there.
