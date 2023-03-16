Poat speaks to chamber members

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat talks to Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce members earlier this week.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat updated Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce members earlier this week on multiple highway projects both inside the county and in the surrounding area.

During a chamber luncheon, Poat said KYTC continues to upgrade portions of the U.S. 641 corridor in multiple locations, and the cabinet is preparing to hold its final public meeting on the stretch of highway going through Lyon and Caldwell counties in July.