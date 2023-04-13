MURRAY – The Murray Police Department’s 2022 annual report was released last week, and MPD Chief Sam Bierds said he is particularly proud of the data demonstrating how infrequently officers have had to use force.

The full report may be viewed on the City of Murray’s website at murrayky.gov/_docs/Police/2022AnnualReport.pdf. In addition to an overview of the department, the report includes data on crime, arrests, use of force and collisions. It will be the final annual report under the leadership of former Chief Jeff Liles, who retired at the end of January, and Bierds said he is pleased to present a report that he thinks demonstrates the high quality of his department.

MPD Annual Report activity types Part 1

The Murray Police Department's annual report breaks down the types of calls to which officers responded in 2022
MPD Annual Report activity types Part 2
Collisions in 2022

This chart shows the locations of all the collisions reported to the Murray Police Department in 2022.
Collision summary

This chart breaks down categories of collisions reported to the Murray Police Department in 2022.