MURRAY – The Murray Police Department’s 2022 annual report was released last week, and MPD Chief Sam Bierds said he is particularly proud of the data demonstrating how infrequently officers have had to use force.
The full report may be viewed on the City of Murray’s website at murrayky.gov/_docs/Police/2022AnnualReport.pdf. In addition to an overview of the department, the report includes data on crime, arrests, use of force and collisions. It will be the final annual report under the leadership of former Chief Jeff Liles, who retired at the end of January, and Bierds said he is pleased to present a report that he thinks demonstrates the high quality of his department.
“I am committed to transparent policing, and public release of this data is one part of that commitment,” Bierds said in a Facebook post about the report.
Bierds told the Ledger & Times he thinks the numbers shown in the report are very good considering Murray’s population, and while he can’t say for certain how Murray compares right now to similarly sized departments across the state, the ratio between the total of 15,368 service calls and the numbers of actual offenses reveals a relatively low crime rate. For example, Bierds said 2,804 of that total were merely security checks, in which an officer goes to check on businesses or other buildings late at night. Another 207 calls were to assist other agencies like the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Murray State Police Department, fire departments or others.
“The (statistics on the types of crimes) are pretty good; it’s mainly just the little nuisance crimes that we have to worry about, which I think speaks well for the community,” Bierds said. “It’s not a dangerous community, and the police department is out there doing the proactive things that need to be done, like those security checks they do every night to keep the community safe.”
Bierds said he is especially happy about the relatively low number of incidents in which officers had to respond to active resistance, also known as use of force. The report states: “The Murray Police Department strives to conduct law enforcement operations in a safe manner, utilizing as little force as possible to achieve lawful goals. De-escalation and verbal persuasion are the preferred methods to reduce the intensity of a conflict or potentially violent situation. This is the first and most commonly used level of force. However, there are times when physical force is required to safely gain control of an actively resisting suspect, or to protect the officer or others from injury.”
“In 2022, our officers used force a total of nine times,” Bierds said in the Facebook post. “To put that into perspective, the department made 632 arrests last year, with only 1.4% requiring officers to use force. Additionally, officers made 15,368 contacts with the public, with only 0.05% resulting in a need to use force. I am incredibly proud of these numbers. While state and national data for use of force is limited, I am confident the Murray Police Department has very low use of force rate when compared to cities of our size. We owe these low use of force numbers to our officers’ training and skills in de-escalating potentially violent incidents, as well their commitment to just and equitable policing practices.”
Physical force consists of several increasing levels of severity, starting with “soft empty hand control” to direct the movement of a “passively resisting subject.” The use of OC spray, a chemical agent derived from hot pepper plants, is sometimes used for actively resisting and/or aggressive subjects. A non-lethal electronic stun gun, typically referred to by the Taser brand name, may also be used in actively resisting, aggressive subjects.
Physical force – such as holding, pulling, pushing, striking or exerting great strength – may be used on actively resisting or aggressive subjects for the purposes of self-defense, defense of others, and/or to safely effect an arrest. Chokeholds and neck restraints are prohibited by MPD unless deadly force is justified, the report said. Batons are generally used only against aggressive, unarmed suspects when other levels of control have failed or have been deemed to be inadequate, the report said. Finally, deadly force is “only authorized in order to prevent death or serious physical injury to the officer or others.” Officers are recertified annually on the use of OC spray, Tasers and batons, and officers qualify with firearms twice annually in regular and low light conditions, the report said.
Whenever force is used by an officer, they are required to document its use, and that report is reviewed by the officer’s supervisor and the chief of police. Of the nine incidents involving response to resistance in 2022, four of the involved subjects were male and five were female. Six of the encounters were physical, one involved the use of OC spray and two involved the use of a Taser. No batons or firearms were used in the incidents.
“If you really start diving deep into those numbers, only one use of force required any kind of medical treatment, and it didn’t extend beyond first aid,” Bierds said. “Every other time, there was no medical treatment, no injury to the suspect or to the officer, which I think is great. That means the officers gained positive control of the suspect and restrained them and were able to effect an arrest safely and lawfully.”
The annual report also contains detailed information on collisions reported last year. There were a total of 727 collisions reported in Murray, with 45 of those resulting in injuries. Approximately 36.5% of those – 236, to be exact – were parking lot collisions. Fortunately, there were no fatal collisions in the Murray city limits in 2022. Bierds said the report also demonstrates overwhelmingly – if unsurprisingly – that 12th Street is by far the most accident-prone street in town. The majority of accidents, regardless of the location, were due to lack of attention from drivers, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.