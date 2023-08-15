LEXINGTON - (TNS) Lexington police arrested and charged a man who allegedly made threats to the Chabad Jewish Student Center, officials announced Monday.
Sendil Nathan, 58, was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening. Police said he made threats to the student center and a local religious leader for several days.
Nathan’s threats featured hate speech and were focused on Jewish faith, police said.
Nathan was arrested Monday and booked into the Fayette County Detention Center, according to jail records. He was being held on a $10,000 bond.
Nathan’s first court appearance was scheduled to happen Monday afternoon, according to court records.
Police started investigating the case after a local rabbi contacted detectives, a police spokesperson said. While the title of the Jewish Student Center provides for the Jewish community at the University of Kentucky, it is not affiliated with UK.
Jay Blanton, a spokesperson for UK, said the university was just learning about the allegations Monday.
“No one should be subject to threats, discrimination or intimidation,” Blanton said. “As the Chabad Center is not affiliated with the institution and is located off campus, our understanding is that Lexington police are investigating.”
Blanton said UK was reaching out to members of the Chabad student organization to provide support.
