NASHVILLE - (TNS) Jul. 23—NASHVILLE — U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Knoxville, says he is "100%" convinced the federal government and Pentagon officials are covering up information about unidentified flying objects and unidentified aerial phenomena, known as UFOs and UAPs.

Burchett and colleagues hope to shed more light on the issue Wednesday during a House Oversight subcommittee hearing on anomalous phenomena and its implications on national security, public safety and government transparency.