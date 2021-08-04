FANCY FARM – When the Fancy Farm Picnic committee began planning its 2021 event several months back, its members were hoping this year would be a return to normal.
After no political speaking last year, this Saturday’s event will be, in one important way, a return to form, with a full roster of elected officials scheduled to speak. However, with the Delta variant spreading and Graves, Calloway, Marshall and McCracken counties currently back in the “red zone” – meaning there are 25 or more COVID-19 cases for every 100,000 residents – attendees of this Saturday’s picnic will still need to exercise caution.
This will be the 141st annual Fancy Farm Picnic, which is held the first Saturday in August and is the biggest fundraiser of the year for St. Jerome Church. According to the church’s website, the event started as a small church picnic, but by the early 1900s, it had become a must-stop event for politicians wanting to campaign among the crowds. Now the political speaking, which will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at the church’s pavilion, gets attention from media all over the state and even at the national level.
The event officially kicks off Friday night with the One Mile and 5K run, as well as a fish fry and games of Bingo. Bingo continues on Saturday, along with the political speaking, games for kids and a raffle for a truck giveaway. Andy Hayden, the picnic committee chair, said that in addition to the many smoked pulled pork and mutton sandwiches the church expects to sell, the committee still plans to host an all-you-can-eat buffet in the Parish Hall, which Hayden said was previously the Knights of Columbus Hall before the church bought it a few years ago. He said organizers will be reminding attendees to leave enough space in between themselves and other groups not in their party to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Hayden said hand sanitizing and hand washing stations had been added around the grounds, and the picnic committee has been in continued contact with the Graves County Health Department to follow its recommendations. Through that partnership, the department and picnic committee decided to set up a COVID-19 vaccination site that will be open to anyone who has not yet received a shot.
“That was not in the plan prior to mid-to-late last week, but (the pandemic is) obviously something that is on our minds, and we just ask people as they come to the picnic to use common sense,” Hayden said. “We’re going to have hand sanitizer everywhere and extra hand washing stations throughout the picnic grounds. We still want to put on a safe and responsible picnic for everyone.”
Steven Elder, the political speaking chair, said the committee always invites all statewide elected officials and any candidates running for office. With this being a non-election year, however, the roster of confirmed speakers is heavily weighted on the Republican side because every statewide constitutional office is currently held by a Republican except for the governorship. Citing the ongoing pandemic, Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman – the only two Democrats currently elected to statewide office – declined to attend this year.
Court of Appeals Judge Chris McNeill of Paducah was confirmed as a speaker last week. Although McNeill was appointed by Beshear to replace Supreme Court Justice Shea Nickell before McNeill was elected to the job last November, his position is officially nonpartisan.
Other confirmed speakers include State Sen. Jason Howell of Murray, State Rep. Richard Heath of Mayfield, 1st District U.S. Rep. James Comer of Tompkinsville, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, Secretary of State Michael Adams, Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Auditor Mike Harmon. All are Republicans.
Two other prominent Republicans, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, have not yet confirmed whether or not they will be attending. Republican State Treasurer Allison Ball, who recently gave birth to her second child, also declined to speak.
“We’ve worked hard behind the scenes to add Democrats, and we still are,” Elder said. “I want a good picnic; it’s not partisan and it should not be a partisan event. It wasn’t meant that way in the ‘70s and ‘80s when it was all Democrats. Mitch McConnell started coming around in 1984, and he was outnumbered for years, but he continued to come. That’s just the style of politics and the way that the conservative nature of western Kentucky may have gone, but we still want to hear from our representatives on both sides.
“Is it lop-sided this year? Yes. But there’s no election this year, and we have the picnic every year. Next year, you’ll have candidates on both sides, so I think next year will be more balanced and more attended. But I feel like we as organizers have been fair and we’ve tried to do our best to have representation from our two largest parties in the state.”
Former Kentucky Secretary of State Bob Babbage, who served as a Democrat from 1992 to 1996, will be the master of ceremonies. Also on the bill, Owensboro Diocese Bishop William Medley will give the invocation, Miss Kentucky Haley Wheeler will sing the national anthem, and Storm Wilson will sing the state song, “My Old Kentucky Home.” Mark Wilson, political speaking co-chair, will give a tribute to Ronnie Ellis, a veteran Kentucky journalist who died in March 2020 at the age of 68.
Elder said the committee is doing everything it can to abide by state, national and local health department health and safety recommendations.
“We’re asking people, if they aren’t vaccinated, to please wear a mask,” Elder said. “We’re doing everything we can to follow CDC and local health department guidelines. We want to have the picnic, but we want to be safe, so anything the governor is requesting, anything that the CDC is requesting and anything our local health department is doing, we want to follow the guidelines.”
Elder also mentioned the vaccination site, and he said he hoped unvaccinated people would take advantage of that offering so they could be protected in the future once enough time has passed for them to be fully vaccinated. He said he certainly understands if people don’t feel comfortable attending, but he hoped they would be able to support the picnic in other ways.
“We’re doing the things that we can do to be safe, and we certainly want to have as normal a picnic as we’ve had in the past, but we understand if people want to stay home and either watch it (on KET or streaming online) or just come and get a takeout meal. You can get a pound of mutton or pork and go home, so there’s a lot of different ways you can support the picnic.”
