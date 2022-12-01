MURRAY – The Kentucky state fire marshal’s office will be investigating a chemical explosion that occurred in a Murray State University chemistry lab Tuesday, according to Murray Fire Chief Eric Pologruto.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Murray State’s social media accounts said MSU Police were responding to a “chemical leak” at the chemistry building, Jesse D. Jones Hall. The post said emergency responders were on the scene, and people were warned to stay out of the area until further notice. Almost two hours later, the university said there was “no immediate danger” to the chemistry building at that time, and the outdoor area of the Gene W. Ray Science Campus was open again. The three science complex buildings remained closed for the rest of the day, canceling classes there.