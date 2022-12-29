Pope Francis pays visit to ‘very sick’ Benedict XVI

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI greets cardinals as he leaves the St. Peter's Basilica at the end of the Consistory on Feb. 22, 2014, in Vatican City, Vatican.

 Franco Origlia/Getty Images/TNS

ROME — (TNS) Pope Francis has visited his predecessor Benedict XVI as the Vatican said that the 95-year-old former pope’s health worsened on Wednesday morning.

Francis described Benedict as being “very sick” during a general audience at the Vatican earlier in the day. He urged the faithful to ask God “to comfort and support” the retired pontiff.