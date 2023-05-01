MURRAY – This month’s Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board of Trustees meeting brought a much-needed break from the somber tone driven by continual discussions around the financial perils hospitals across the country are facing. Wednesday’s meeting featured several encouraging reports, from positive financial indicators to program highlights.
MCCH’s interventional cardiology program is excelling. Chief Nursing Officer Jeff Eye said the program continues to grow and exceed the pro forma for the projections on patient volumes. Since the program began in January 2020, 1,399 heart caths have been performed. So far this year, 161 have been performed, which puts the program on track to perform over 600 heart caths this year.
One of the metrics used to assess interventional cardiology programs is door-to-balloon time. That is the amount of time it takes to open the blocked artery after the patient enters the hospital. At 21 minutes, MCCH’s door-to-balloon time is one of the best in the state.
“A 12-miunte, 13-minute (door-to-balloon) time – that’s pretty remarkable,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nicholas O’Dell. “When the standard is 90 minutes, and you’re doing it in one-eighth that time, it’s a testament to the chain of survival and Dr. Homayuni’s skills.”
A new cardiologist, Dr. William Lehmkuhler, will be joining the practice, presumably this summer. Until this point, Dr. Ali Homayuni has been the only full-time provider, with Cardiosolutions providing cardiologists during his time off. With another physician in the practice, Eye advised, reliance on substitute providers will be rare.
In addition to all of the services Homayuni provides, Lehmkuhler also brings expertise implanting biventricular pacemakers, which are pacemakers that stimulate both sides of the heart. Candidates for this type of pacemaker include those with life-threatening arrhythmias and heart failure patients with moderate to severe symptoms.
In the financial report, CFO John Bradford noted several unusual items impacted March’s results, including changes in government accounting standards related to leases and rents as well as funding from the Hospital Rate Improvement Program (HRIP).
Operating income in March was well-above budget at $1.26 million; however, year-to-date losses total $2.18 million. Positive volume variances in nearly all categories and service lines resulted in gross revenues exceeding budget by 4.6%. Net revenues of $16.1 million exceeded budget by 17.6%.
At $5.5 million, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was over plan by $4.3 million; year-to-date, EBITDA stands at $11.1 million.
"Net revenues were positively impacted by the strong volumes but were more greatly impacted by recognition of estimated outpatient Hospital Rate Improvement Program (HRIP) funding,” Bradford explained. “We talked about that funding before. It was approved; we got notice in March that it was approved by the state and CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services), retroactive to Jan. 1 of this year. … In summary, though, the net positive impact on operating income and EBITDA in March from the approval of the outpatient HRIP program was $1.65 million.”
Investment income was $1.4 million, over plan by $1 million. YTD investment income totals $6.4 million, over plan by $4.3 million. MCCH ended the month with $77.5 million in total cash investments, or 189 days cash on hand, which is well above its bond requirements.
The hospital recognized $2.1 million in Provider Relief Funding, which brought the YTD amount to $2.3 million. Bradford advised that those are the last amounts available for MCCH to recognize. In total, the hospital recognized $21.96 million through that program since March 2020.
In his leadership report, CEO Jerry Penner was excited to report the hospital’s most recent patient satisfaction scores.
“This was probably the best collective group of floor scores we’ve had probably since I’ve been here,” Penner said, noting, particularly, the year-to-date increases and the two-year trend. “We’re seeing some real positive movement. And it’s not just the nursing staff; I understand that – it’s your physical therapists, your nutrition care, housekeepers, phlebotomists, anybody that goes on a floor and makes an impact on the patient. I think we have done a really, really, really nice job.”
In new business, the board approved a revised Sentinel Event Policy. Eye advised there were no substantive changes to the policy procedures; however, interim hospital attorney Michael Pitman did update the definitions to be consistent with the latest Joint Commission requirements.
The board also approved Penner’s request to draft a request for a proposal seeking new legal counsel to represent both the hospital and the board. William C. (Chip) Adams, III, served as the board attorney for many years but stepped down in October.
The board approved Amanda Riggins, APRN, critical care, reappointment and initial appointments for the following providers: Hongyu Yang, MD, surgery; Carrie Little, APRN, hospitalist extender; Mary Ann McCain, APRN, hospitalist extender; Diane Miller, PA, hospitalist; Angela Ray, APRN, gastro; and Leanna Jackson, APRN, surgery.
The next board meeting will be at noon on Wednesday, May 24, in the hospital’s Garrison Board Room and via Zoom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.