MURRAY – This month’s Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board of Trustees meeting brought a much-needed break from the somber tone driven by continual discussions around the financial perils hospitals across the country are facing. Wednesday’s meeting featured several encouraging reports, from positive financial indicators to program highlights.

MCCH’s interventional cardiology program is excelling. Chief Nursing Officer Jeff Eye said the program continues to grow and exceed the pro forma for the projections on patient volumes. Since the program began in January 2020, 1,399 heart caths have been performed. So far this year, 161 have been performed, which puts the program on track to perform over 600 heart caths this year.