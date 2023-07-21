(TNS) The winning ticket for Wednesday’s $1 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in California, but the Bluegrass State still had several players who won big.
According to official Powerball game results and the Kentucky Lottery, one ticket worth $1 million, as well as two others worth $50,000 each sold in the state.
A Kentucky Lottery news release published Thursday morning said the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot was the third largest in the game’s history and sixth largest in U.S. history. The winning numbers for the July 19 draw are 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and Powerball 24.
Interest in Powerball in recent weeks has grown as the jackpot swelled. Kentucky also had three large-prize winners in the July 15 drawing and a $1 million winner in the July 17 drawing.
Kentucky’s top Powerball ticket winnings
In a follow-up release Thursday afternoon, Kentucky Lottery said the following retailers sold winning tickets for Wednesday’s draw:
$50,000 Powerball ticket: D’s Grocery at 11496 KY Route 979 in Teaberry$50,000 Powerball ticket: Minit Mart 654 at 2540 Cumberland Falls Highway in Corbin$1 million Powerball ticket:Pilot Travel Center at 489 Pendleton Road in Pendleton
If you bought a Powerball ticket at one of those locations, you should check your numbers on the game’s official website.
The organization advises winners to sign the back of their ticket and store it in a secure location. Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize at headquarters in Louisville.
If you or someone you know has a problem gambling, help is available at 1-800-522-4700.
