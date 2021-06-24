PADUCAH – The Paducah Police Department says it is still searching for a Murray man who is being charged with a murder that occurred on June 10.
West Kentucky Crime Stoppers announced Thursday that it is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Khalil A. Griffin, 20, of Murray. In a news release, Paducah Police Department Public Information Officer Robin Newberry said Griffin remains the primary suspect in a shooting that occurred in Paducah’s Forest Hills neighborhood of. Newberry also said that investigators believe Griffin is driving a white 2003 Nissan Altima with Illinois license plate AY7318.
Newberry said Griffin has known ties to Murray, as well as LaCenter in Ballard County. It has also been determined that Griffin has ties to Brookport, Illinois, across the Ohio River from Paducah, she said.
Newberry said that a warrant charging Griffin with murder was issued on June 11, one day after a Paducah man, identified as Thomas Willett, 28, of Paducah, was fatally wounded near the intersection of Elmwood Road and Jameswood Drive. Officers were called to the location just before 3 p.m. June 10.
Newberry said the investigation revealed that Griffin allegedly shot Willett before fleeing the scene. Willett was taken to nearby Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital, but died from his injuries about two hours after arriving.
The Calloway Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said Griffin has a prior criminal history. Records show that Griffin was convicted in 2020 in both Calloway and Marshall counties for possession of marijuana, as well as a 2019 conviction for marijuana possession and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs in Ballard County.
PPD urges that citizens are not to approach Griffin should he be seen. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information as to Griffin’s whereabouts is asked to contact PPD at 270-444-8550 or other local law enforcement agencies.
Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play. Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website at http://paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
