MURRAY – Protect your pets from extreme weather this week by following these simple steps courtesy of Calloway County Humane Society and Lost But Loved Animal Rescue.
This holiday season will bring extreme cold weather dropping to 10 degrees below zero with the wind chill factor on Friday and 25 degrees below zero on Saturday and Sunday. It is important for your pets to be protected during the cold front, especially outdoor pets.
Linda Cherry of Lost But Loved Animal Rescue said if your pet is older or in poor health to bring it inside for the duration of the cold weather. This is the best possible solution for an elderly, outdoor pet to counteract life-threatening weather.
Calloway County Humane Society urges everyone, if possible, to bring your pets inside during inclement weather. They also suggest the following preparations:
• Protect their paws with pet booties or by cleaning them off when they come back inside. Salt and moisture can be harmful for them.
• Be aware and clean up any coolant/anti-freeze that spilled.
• Cover them up with pet-coats when they have to go outside, especially with short-haired breeds.
Kathy Hodge, executive director of the CCHS said pet owners know their pets better than anyone else and should keep in mind the harsh weather coming and to be aware of your pets more than ever. Hodge said that no pet should be out in the cold for more than 10 minutes during single digit temperatures as frostbite can set in quickly in animals.
Cherry said for healthy, outdoor pets, make sure the waterproof doghouse is a few inches off the ground and to stuff it with fresh, clean straw. This way, your outdoor pet will be comfortable and warm during the inclement weather.
“Never use an old rug or blanket for your pet to lie on,” Cherry said. “If it gets wet in freezing temperatures, your pet will have to lie on a frozen blanket of ice.”
It is important to feed your pet twice daily with good quality food and fresh water during inclement weather because it will give it the energy it needs to keep itself warm.
“Having water available all the time is critical and often one of the hardest things to do when the temperatures are so low,” Hodge said. “Heated water bowls and pails can be a great investment.”
If you have any additional questions or concerns regarding your pets, you can call CCHS at 270-759-1884 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.