MURRAY – The Murray State University Board of Regents will welcome two members for its first regular quarterly meeting when the board convenes Friday.
Murray physician Dr. Matt Price and retired former Commonwealth’s Attorney G.L. Ovey Jr. of Eddyville were both recently appointed to the board by Gov. Andy Beshear, a news release announced Friday. Both were sworn in at a special-called meeting earlier this month.
Price is the medical director of women’s health at Murray-Calloway County Hospital, and he replaces Brandon Edmiston, who was not confirmed by the Kentucky Senate during this year’s legislative session. Price is slated to serve for the remainder of the unexpired term, which will end June 30, 2027.
Price is a Murray native and earned his bachelor of science degree at Murray State before graduating in 2003 from the University of Louisville School of Medicine, earning the Stanley Gall Award as the top fourth year medical student in OB/GYN while there. According to his board bio, Price completed his residency in obstetrics, gynecology and women's health at the University of Louisville Affiliated Hospitals in 2007, and he was chosen during that residency as an Arnold Gold Teaching Award Winner by medical school classes in both 2005 and 2007. He is actively Board-certified by the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology. In addition to his role at MCCH, he also serves as medical director for Murray’s LifeHouse Care Center.
“Murray State is by far the biggest economic and educational benefit we have in Western Kentucky,” Price said. “We want to see it grow, we want to see it improve, we want to see it continue headed in a great direction. I'm super excited to be a part of what's happening at Murray State. I think we want to continue to look at recruitment and retention, for sure, and we want to continue to expand the borders at Murray State, look at new academic offerings that are available to us and how we can help the community as a whole grow by what happens inside the borders of Murray State University.”
Ovey is the former commonwealth’s attorney for the 56th Judicial Circuit, and he replaces former board chair Don Tharpe, whose term expired earlier this year. Ovey’s term will expire July 9, 2029. He said he was truly surprised to receive the news recently as he was sitting with his daughter, Carrie Ovey-Wiggins, who has served in her father’s old job since 2014.
“I’ve lived in Lyon County all my life, with the exception of the years that I went to the University of Kentucky to earn my undergraduate and to (Salmon P. Chase College of Law) for my law degree,” Ovey said. “Obviously, I wasn't expecting to get the call from the Governor's Office; I wasn't thinking about it. I was sitting in my daughter's commonwealth’s attorney’s office, and I got the call from the Governor's Office asking if I would consider serving as a member of the Board of Regents of Murray State University. I told him that I would … Obviously, it's a very humbling experience if your governor calls and asks you to serve, and I told him that I would do my very best for the students of Murray State, the faculty and for the Commonwealth in general.”
Ovey served the 56th Judicial Circuit for more than 25 years, prosecuting cases for the Commonwealth in Caldwell, Livingston, Trigg and Lyon counties. He is currently a member of the U.S. Supreme Court Bar, as well as the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky and the 56th Judicial Circuit Bar Associations. He also serves as a member of the Character and Fitness Committee of the Kentucky Office of Bar Admissions and also previously served as a special justice for the Kentucky Supreme Court.
Although Ovey did not attend Murray State himself, he said he and his family have deep ties to the institution and he calls President Bob Jackson a good friend.
“Both my children (Brett Ovey and Carrie Ovey-Wiggins) are graduates of Murray State University, and my wife, Kathy, was also a graduate,” Ovey said. “I have a stepson (Collin Murphy) and his wife, Anna, who graduated from Murray State, and I have a granddaughter (Emily Murphy) who just enrolled as an incoming freshman at Murray State. I also have a cousin (Emily Knoth Johnson) who is now in her second week as a teacher in earth and environmental sciences at Murray State University. I also have numerous friends my age that graduated from Murray State University, so I have numerous ties.”
