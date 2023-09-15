MURRAY – The Murray Pridefest began in 1970 as a community celebration to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, which is cited as the beginning of the LGBT civil rights movement. Even though June is LGBTQ+ Pride month, Murray’s Pridefest is in September so members of the Murray State University community can join the celebration. Murray’s first-ever Pride event was in 2019.

Murray Pridefest 2023 will begin with a free Family Art Night from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at the Murray Art Guild. This event is open to all ages and encourages families to gather and celebrate. Families will make posters, buttons and friendship bracelets. Light refreshments will be served by Murray KY Pride.

