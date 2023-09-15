MURRAY – The Murray Pridefest began in 1970 as a community celebration to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, which is cited as the beginning of the LGBT civil rights movement. Even though June is LGBTQ+ Pride month, Murray’s Pridefest is in September so members of the Murray State University community can join the celebration. Murray’s first-ever Pride event was in 2019.
Murray Pridefest 2023 will begin with a free Family Art Night from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at the Murray Art Guild. This event is open to all ages and encourages families to gather and celebrate. Families will make posters, buttons and friendship bracelets. Light refreshments will be served by Murray KY Pride.
A March to Pride and Pride at the Park will be held Saturday, Sept. 16. The march will begin at the corner of Olive and 15th streets at 9 a.m. with participants walking to the Rotary Amphitheater in Central Park, arriving shortly after 10 a.m. The festivities of Pride at the Park will include vendors, speakers from around the state, performers and further activities until 4 p.m. The March to Pride will be led through its route by the Murray Police Department.
Participants may want to bring a blanket or a chair to enjoy the festivities at the park. Parking is available at Central Park and the Murray State University parking lots on 15th Street (parking is free but registration is required). A free shuttle bus will be available for participants providing rides between the start of the march and Chestnut Park.
The celebration will continue at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Grove with the 2023 Murray Pridefest Drag Extravaganza. This is an 18-and-over event with tickets being sold at the Pride at the Park, at the door and online through the Facebook event page. Performers will be local, regional and nationally known headliners.
Closing out the 2023 Murray Pridefest is “Love Casts Out Fear,” an affirming spiritual service with local churches. This will be at the Murray State University Arboretum at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17. This event is organized in connection with First Presbyterian Church, St. John’s Episcopal Church, Q Faith and Murray KY Pride. Light refreshments will be served.
