Prince Harry unsure he’ll attend King Charles’ coronation

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, left. and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend the State Funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 19, 2022.

 Hannah McKay/Pool/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

(TNS) King Charles’ coronation might not serve as a royal reunion with son Prince Harry.

Harry doesn’t know if he’ll attend his father’s coronation in May if he’s invited, he revealed in an interview with ITV airing Sunday.