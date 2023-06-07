US-NEWS-WEST-GET

Professor Cornel West speaks during a press conference at The National Press Club September 15, 2016, in Washington, D.C. West announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race. 

 Zach Gibson/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

(TNS) Professor Cornel West announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race.

The 70-year-old educator, whose resume includes stints at Harvard, Yale and Princeton, threw his hat into the ring in a video posted to Twitter Monday.

