LOUISVILLE – (KT) Advocates for and against a proposal to legalize sports betting in Kentucky faced off Monday in a sometimes-spirited debate on KET’s Kentucky Tonight program.
Rep. Michael Meredith (R-Oakland), the sponsor of HB 551, which would legalize, regulate and tax sports betting, urged passage of the bill, alongside Sen. Damon Thayer (R-Georgetown), the Senate Majority Floor Leader.
Richard Nelson, executive director of the Commonwealth Policy Center, and Rev. Kent Gilbert of the Kentucky Council of Churches opposed the measure.
Meredith said his bill has removed provisions allowing for online poker and wagering on fantasy sports that had stalled previous measures. HB 551 would allow for betting on college and professional sports at Kentucky’s racetracks and through mobile apps for those age 18 and older. It would be regulated by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.
“I believe that sports betting is a natural extension of our history and tradition of betting on horses in Kentucky,” said Thayer. “I just know that this is extremely popular. It polls off the charts. Sixty-five percent-plus Kentuckians, including a majority of Republicans, think we should have sports wagering in Kentucky.”
Thayer and Meredith argued that Kentucky is at competitive disadvantage because seven surrounding states have legalized some form of sports betting.
“They’re driving to other states, they’re making their wagers over there. They can go to a brick-and-mortar sports book in Cincinnati. They’re shopping over there. They’re getting groceries over there before they come home to Kentucky,” said Thayer, “So, it’s not just about the sports wagering, it’s about the activity they’re engaging in when they go to other states.”
Meredith estimates sports betting would generate at least $22 million in revenue for the state with the money going to the underfunded public pension funds.
But Nelson said supporters are not considering the social cost of expanded gambling.
“What are the costs and benefits involved here? What is the downside, who does it affect and, especially, the least of these in the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” said Nelson. “We know that the poor are vulnerable, those who are down on their hope. They are looking for a way out of their poverty, and instead of the state promoting and opening the door to predatory gambling operations, the state should be a firewall to any industry that would prey on its people.”
Gilbert agreed, citing previous studies by the Legislative Research Commission on the possible impact of casino gambling in Kentucky.
“What we have is that a number of folks who gamble are not the highest-paying taxpayers – it’s the lowest income folks who are. It’s not a good basis for public policy. It’s not a way to fund essential state services,” he said. “The house always wins because it is designed to take money from people. You don’t lose if you are a casino.”
Both Thayer and Meredith said they would support separate legislation that would fund programs to help problem gamblers.
Meredith emphasized that gambling is already prevalent, and his bill would allow the state to regulate it and profit from it.
“There’s a billion dollars being spent here in Kentucky in the illegal and unregulated marketplaces, and this bill will put regulation to that, and create a consumer protection for those that are already betting in the marketplace,” he said.
Nelson said he is also concerned about the corrupting influence of gambling.
“What we’re talking about is a public policy introduced by our legislature that opens the door to corrupting sports. We’ve seen the corrupting of sports when gambling comes into play,” he said. “We believe it is going to accelerate addictive behavior and, more importantly I think, we need to look at the next generation. What will this do to kids? I believe that it normalizes gambling to kids and ensnare many of them.”
Meredith said his bill includes penalties on referees, officials, players and owners who bet on games in which they are involved.
But Nelson argued tougher penalties will not change human nature, pointing to a 2021 article by a mainstream sports publication titled, “Sports gambling is a disaster waiting to happen.”
That touched off a tense exchange with Thayer.
“The problem is you don’t trust people. You want to tell them how to live their lives and what’s legal and what’s illegal, and you want to preach from your pulpit about what they should do,” Thayer said.
“The state should encourage activity that encourages thrift, hard work, saving, delayed gratification – not get rich quick – not preying on the hopes of poor people,” countered Nelson. “The reality is the state is involved in creating losers.”
Meredith said he cannot debate the morality of gambling.
“I can’t debate anybody’s moral objection to something or their religious convictions,” he said. “What I can say is this – everybody has a different moral compass. That’s shaped by who we are and our environment around us, and the god we all worship.”
“I think that there are a lot of things we can legalize and bring new tax revenue in,” said Nelson. “But the question is – is it good for society? Does it create a culture of flourishing? Does it prey on human weakness?”
HB 551 has been assigned to the Licensing, Occupations, & Administrative Regulations Committee. It has not yet been scheduled for a hearing.
(By Lawrence Smith, Kentucky Today)
