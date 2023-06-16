Program for prospective MSU ag students finishes week

MURRAY – The Institute for Future Agricultural Leaders (IFAL) Program once again brought prospective students to Murray State University this week, giving them a preview of the education they would receive if they decide to major in agriculture.
The program is sponsored by Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB), which describes the IFAL on its website as a “unique five-day summer leadership conference that exposes students to college life and explores different fields of study for careers in agriculture.” It has been held for more than 35 years and takes place at only two locations in the state, Murray State and the University of Kentucky. The Murray State program concluded on Thursday, and the UK program will be June 25-29 this year.
“IFAL is a program for high school folks that have just gotten out of their junior year and will be seniors going into the ag field of some sort – either ag business, equine science, livestock management or other business ventures within agriculture,” said Mike Tobin, area program director for KFB. “The program allows them to come and just visit the college, learn about the college, meet with advisors, get to know the (faculty), but then they also get to know the kids. They (do some) team building; they do a ropes course, they learn how to work together, but they also have fun games like the Barnyard Olympics.
“We also do an etiquette lunch. A lot of kids get out of high school, go to college, and even after college, if they go out to eat for an interview, they can get a little nervous. So we try to teach these kids early on about what the proper etiquette is for a luncheon. That way, they know, even as they become familiar with things like that in their post-high school career.
Tobin said the program typically has about 90 spaces available between the two of them, amounting to roughly 45 or 46 spaces at both the Murray State and UK programs.
“We’ll have up to 150 applications, so it is a competitive process for these kids to be chosen to be here,” he said. “It's a great program and it’s great to see these kids coming together. This is the future of the ag industry. These kids started (young) and some of their parents are on our county boards, so some of these kids, the last time I saw them, were just running around our young farmer conferences, and now you see them getting ready to be high school seniors. Time just flies by. But they come in (to the program) on Sunday, and by the time they leave on Thursday, there’s a growth there that can’t be measured. It’s really a proactive educational course for these kids.”
Rhea Ann Holland, academic services coordinator for Murray State’s Hutson School of Agriculture, said she has worked with IFAL since 2007.
“That's the first year we started on campus, and we've had it every year since then except during COVID,” Holland said. “I really enjoy this program. It's a great program for the students; it gives them opportunity, number one, to get their feet on a college campus. A lot of them have not done that yet, and since they are upcoming seniors, it’s really important for them (to) start looking at colleges and trying to make some of those decisions about what they want to do as far as furthering education.
“It also gives them an opportunity to see some different options that are available in the agriculture industry. A lot of our students are from the other end of the state, so we're trying to showcase agriculture that's more common to this end of the state. We try to make sure they learn about tobacco production and things like that that might not be as prevalent in other parts of the state. They also have the opportunity to network, and that is so, so valuable. They’re not only networking with our faculty and our staff and some of our students, but they're getting to network with each other and meet their peers from across the state.
“We've actually had students that have come back and said, ‘I met my college roommate at IFAL’ or ‘I met my best friend at IFAL,’ so that's really awesome. It's great when they choose to come to Murray for school and we see them come back through Summer O or we’re helping get them registered and they're telling us, ‘IFAL was the pivotal point in my decision-making process, and this is why I wanted to come here.’”
Incoming Calloway County High School senior Sayde Lowe was the only local student to participate in IFAL this year, and she said it was an experience she had looked forward to for years. Her parents, Scott and Shea Lowe, are first-generation farmers, and she said she wants to follow their path by going to Murray State.
“I guess I could say I've been born and raised a Racer,” Lowe said. “I said earlier (to someone at IFAL) I kind of came out of the hospital going, ‘Shoes up!’ Especially going to school across (the street) at Calloway, I've learned a lot of things through Murray State, and growing up on the farm, we’ve been fortunate to partner with IFAL as I've grown up. I was always the little kid running around, and I got to see all of the older high schoolers come to the farm every summer, so I was always telling Mom and Dad, ‘I can't wait to be here. I can't wait to be one of them.’ And now that I'm finally here, it's kind of like, ‘Wow, I finally get to experience this!’
Lowe said some of the aspects of IFAL she enjoyed included leadership training, public speaking and learning a lot about college life, scholarship opportunities and specific academic disciplines. For example, she said that while all the IFAL participants plan to major in agriculture, they have been able to learn more about different area
“(Faculty member) Ryan Morrow helped me decide that I need to go into ag science first, and then, I hope to take over my farm some day from my parents, so I'll have to have a little bit of everything – hopefully some agronomy, some more animal science and ag business. I think this experience has definitely benefited a whole lot of people, and I hope that everyone loves Murray State just as much as I do.”
Being the only local, Lowe said she has enjoyed getting to know students from all over Kentucky.
“It’s really awesome to be here with a bunch of kids who share my passion for agriculture and the leadership side of it and FFA side of it,” she said. “I have definitely met some lifelong friends over these past couple of days, and it's exciting to see all of these individuals and the amazing things I know they're going go do in the future. I can't wait to see all the competitions they're going to start winning and the jobs and the careers they're going to go into.”
