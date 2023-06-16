Program for prospective MSU ag students finishes week

Blake Kennedy, an Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) instructor in Murray State University's Hutson School of Agriculture, demonstrates a crop-spraying drone to students enrolled in this year's Institute for Future Agricultural Leaders (IFAL) Program. The Kentucky Farm Bureau-sponsored program is held at only two Kentucky universities – Murray State and University of Kentucky – each summer, and Murray State's session concluded Thursday.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – The Institute for Future Agricultural Leaders (IFAL) Program once again brought prospective students to Murray State University this week, giving them a preview of the education they would receive if they decide to major in agriculture.

The program is sponsored by Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB), which describes the IFAL on its website as a “unique five-day summer leadership conference that exposes students to college life and explores different fields of study for careers in agriculture.” It has been held for more than 35 years and takes place at only two locations in the state, Murray State and the University of Kentucky. The Murray State program concluded on Thursday, and the UK program will be June 25-29 this year.

