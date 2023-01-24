MURRAY – Murray’s Purpose Church distributed more than 300 pairs of shoes to students at East Calloway Elementary School Monday, kicking off a new program the church’s leaders hope to one day expand to every child in the county.

Dustin McClain, lead pastor at Purpose Church, and his wife, Allie, brought a large group of volunteers with them to help distribute the shoes for an initiative they are calling “Project Sole.” East Calloway Principal Monica Price and faculty members announced the church’s gift during a morning assembly before every student tried on a pair to take home.