MURRAY — What began with a tragedy of the most heart-wrenching kind is about to end in triumph.
At 10 Saturday morning, a sign that Main Street Youth Center Executive Director and co-founder David Hudspeth has had in his possession the past 15 years will finally be put to use. It is light blue, features a white dove and proclaims “Dedicated In Memory of Jeanine Dempsey,” and will be unveiled on the new education building at the center, which indeed will be dedicated that morning.
Dempsey died in a motorcycle wreck in August 2006 as she and her husband, Bobby, were participating in a poker run for the center. Shortly thereafter, Hudspeth said he learned from Bobby, who was seriously injured when a vehicle struck both he and his wife south of Murray, that they were returning to the center because Jeanine wanted to see its children and its families who benefit from it, even though she had never met them until that day. The center provides an after-school area where children ages 8 to 18 can stay until they can return to their homes and she wanted to see them one more time before she and Bobby headed home to neighboring Marshall County.
So, knowing that, Hudspeth made a promise.
“I promised this family that we were going to do this, and I know that we had other obligations to handle in order to keep the center operating, but when we came to that point, that was when we were going to get it done,” Hudspeth said of how the road to converting an old, metal building that had sat on the Main Street property for several years into the education building began.
“When a promise is made, the promise will be kept and, even though it’s been 15-plus years later, guess what? We’re knocking on the door and at 10 o’clock Saturday morning, it’s going to happen. I’m so excited!”
While the promise was made shortly after the 2006 incident that took Jeanine’s life at the age of 52, the process to raise the funds for the extensive renovation of the metal building did not really launch until about three years ago. That was when the effort moved into high gear after smaller projects, including the resurfacing and fencing of the outdoor basketball courts and the replacement of its playground, were completed.
It was then that Hudspeth took aim on the education building, far and away the most ambitious project of the center since it was established in 1987. Measuring about 1600 square feet, the total cost to convert it into a place where children can study after school with the help of state-of-the-art computers was a little less than $120,000. So, through a combination of heavy contributors, as well as the pocket change of a giving community, the long-awaited work began in late 2020.
And anyone who knows Hudspeth cannot be surprised by what he believes to be the reason for all of Main Street’s successes over the years.
“God says that when you are a good steward over the smaller things, bigger things will come … and they’re coming,” he said, his trademark smile emerging. “I tell people all of the time it’s about faith. Are we perfect? No, we’re not. But we serve the one who is perfect.
“Now, my faith is not for the one who believes in us. It’s for the ones who don’t believe in us and they see what’s happening. And they go, ‘Man! How are you doing that?’ By faith!
“I’m a true believer in what’s called speaking into existence. If you don’t believe what God put on your heart, you can’t speak it. I’m going to speak it!”
And Hudspeth said faith is how one of the toughest days of his life has come to the edge of what he says will be a glorious time on Saturday. A retired City of Murray assistant fire chief, he was still in that capacity the day the Dempseys encountered their troubles. He said that as soon as the radio began reporting that motorcycles were involved on KY 121 South, the reason for all of the emergency vehicles that had screamed past the center became evident.
Someone from the poker run was involved. Soon, the seriousness of the situation became known, although no names were known until later that evening.
“I was like, ‘Oh man!’” Hudspeth recalled. “We had at least 30 kids, plus some of their moms and dads there, and I had to sit them down and tell them what had happened and I told them that the Lord allowed an angel to be called home and we prayed for the family and friends of that person.
“Now, the next year, they had the Jeanine Dempsey Poker Run for us and Mr. Dempsey was there and they had a good year.”
Hudspeth said he is anticipating a large crowd for Saturday’s event, which will not only include the unveiling of the sign, but a ribbon cutting. Numerous people associated with Main Street will be there, along with community and business leaders, some of whom have contributed financially to this mission.
Also in attendance will be several members of Dempsey’s family, including Bobby. Hudspeth said he has learned that this will be part of a reunion in nearby Tennessee and will fit into the schedule.
“Let me tell you how this worked out. So I was talking with my wife (Pam) about what day we should do this and we came up with the 31st. So I call up (Jeanine and Bobby’s son) Nick and he said that’ll work well because they’re having a reunion that same day, plus he said his brother is coming all the way from California,” David said. “So I said, ‘Great! Well, let’s get your pastor from your church who knew your mom (Hardin Baptist’s The Rev. Ricky Cunningham).’ That’s when he said that Ricky will be out of town.
“But Kory (Cunningham), who is not only the associate pastor but is good friends with Nick, can be there, so that’s going to work out really well.
“I can’t even sit still! I’m so excited about this!”
