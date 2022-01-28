MURRAY – There will continue to be 12 Murray City Council members for the foreseeable future after a proposed ordinance reducing the number to 10 failed to pass Thursday.
The vote was 8-4 against the ordinance, which had its first reading at the Jan. 13 meeting. After Councilman Dan Miller moved to pass the ordinance and Councilman Jeremy Bell seconded, Miller explained why he had suggested the ordinance to Mayor Bob Rogers in the first place. He said he thought is made sense to ask how many council members are actually needed to do the job, especially since most measures on which the council votes pass unanimously anyway.
“It doesn’t matter if there were six of us, 10 of us or 12 of us; the result would have been exactly the same,” Miller said. “Then we have committee meetings. In half or two-thirds of the committee meetings, we’re going to approve the bid for so-and-so for limestone or relocating utilities. What do we have to do? We have to take the lowest bid. Does it take six people on every committee to all vote yes to take the lowest bid? If you think so, you’re entitled to your opinion, but I don’t think so, and I don’t think the public thinks so.”
At the last council meeting, some members said they objected to the proposal because they thought it was important to have diverse viewpoints represented. Miller addressed that concern, saying he didn’t think more members made for a more diverse council.
“Half the council are retired school teachers,” Miller said. “I’m not even going to talk about birthdays, but I know for a fact there’s four or five of us over the age of 70. So we’re not a diverse council. We’re a retired teachers association. We’re a senior citizen group. We’re an AARP (group). Eight or nine of us are over the age of 60.”
Miller said that every time the idea of reducing the council comes up, members vote against it because they don’t want to lose their seat. He said that while he considers it reasonable for people to vote in their own interest, he brought up the idea this time because he was not running again and he thought some others who aren’t running might agree now is a good time to trim the number. Councilman Danny Hudspeth said he had talked with Miller about the proposal and suggested that eight members might be more appropriate, but he thought 10 was probably a good compromise.
Councilwoman Rose Ross Elder acknowledged that many voters might not know that many council members, but with 12, they were more likely to know someone they could call to voice a concern. Councilwoman Pat Seiber said she is not running again, but she wanted the public to know that some committees – such as the Beautification Committee – work a lot behind the scenes and do more than meet for a short time and cast easy votes. Councilwoman Linda Cherry said that while the council makeup itself might not be diverse, more members meant a greater chance of fairly representing the diversity of Murray’s citizenry.
After Hudspeth said several past mayors had agreed that 12 members was not necessary, Mayor Bob Rogers said he respected each council member’s opinion and did not plan on taking a position unless he had to break a tied vote. In the end, the vote was not close, with twice as many voting against the ordinance as those voting in favor. The yes votes were from Miller, Bell, Hudspeth and Monty McCuiston, while the no votes were from Johnny Bohannon, Wesley Bolin, John Mark Roberts, Alice Rouse, Burton Young, Cherry, Elder and Seiber.
In other business:
• The council unanimously voted to accept the lowest of three bids for the relocation of utilities along the planned business loop. Hudspeth, the Public Works Committee chairman, said the project would relocate gas, water and sewer and is planned for a total of 180 days. From start to finish, Rogers said he expected it to take about six months. With a bid of $1,354,613.50, Murtco won the contract by a margin of around $290,000. Cleary Construction bid $1,665,854 and Twin States Utilities & Evacuation bid $1,872,127.
• The council unanimously voted to accept an $80,000 matching grant to buy 40 body cameras for the Murray Police Department. Hudspeth, who also chairs the Personnel and Finance Committee, said the city would spread the cost over five years, with the city paying $26,666.67 for the next three years and $39,073.24 the last two. Rogers said he believed body cameras would eventually be required by state law anyway, so despite the cost, he thought now is a good time to go ahead and purchase the equipment since the grant is available. Police Chief Jeff Liles agreed, saying, “It’s coming anyway; we’re just trying to get ahead of the curve.”
• The council heard the first reading of an ordinance to assist Murray State University with the refinancing of its bonds for the Susan E. Bauernfeind Wellness Center. Prior to the full council meeting, the Personnel and Finance Committee unanimously voted to recommend the move, which R.W. Baird & Co. Director Mark Rawlings said would reduce the university’s interest rate from 3% to 1.8% and save approximately $500,000 for the remaining term on the bonds, which currently pay out in 2033.
• The council passed the second readings of ordinances to annex a 8.241-acre tract of land owned by Paschall Truck Lines at 3200 U.S. 641 North and to zone the land as industrial.
• The consent agenda passed with several reappointments and one new appointment. Bonnie Higginson will serve another three-year term on the Architectural Review Board (expiring Feb. 28, 2025), Mitzi Key will serve another three-year term on the Code Enforcement Board (expiring Jan. 28, 2025) and Althia Caldwell will serve another three-year term on the Human Rights Commission (expiring Feb. 28, 2025). Linda Metz will finish the remaining term of Amos McCarty on the Senior Citizens Board, which expires July 13, 2022.
