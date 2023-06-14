US-NEWS-MO-POLICE-SHOOTING-PARDON-4-KC

Family members of Cameron Lamb gathered in May 2020 at a Black Lives Matter peace protest in Mill Creek Park on the Country Club Plaza. 

 Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/TNS

(TNS) Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker on Tuesday made public a letter urging Missouri Gov. Mike Parson not to pardon a former Kansas City police detective who was convicted of killing a Black man.

The letter, addressed to Parson and dated June 13, says Baker has learned of reports that Parson is considering pardoning Eric DeValkenaere, who was convicted in 2021 of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of Cameron Lamb.