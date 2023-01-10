LEXINGTON – (TNS) Prosecutors plan to retry a 74-year-old Lexington woman accused of murdering her husband after a jury came back hung the first time she was tried, according to the Fayette Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

Hignite was charged with murder, knowingly abusing or neglecting an elderly person and arson after her husband, 76-year-old Leon Dewayne Hignite, was found near death in their Holly Springs Drive home several years ago. The Fayette Commonwealth Attorney’s Office confirmed Monday it plans to try Hignite again on all charges.