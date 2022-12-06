Protesters converge on BG, seeking woman tied to 1955 lynching

Some three dozen protesters congregated around noon in the parking lot of Big Lots on Scottsville Road, hoping to gain access to the adjacent Ashton Parc on Shive Lane.

 Bowling Green Daily News/Joe Imel

BOWLING GREEN – If civil rights activists who came to Bowling Green from multiple states on Saturday wanted to get attention, they succeeded.

If they wanted to achieve their aim of seeing the arrest of a woman who touched off the infamous lynching of Emmett Till in 1955, they will have to wait.