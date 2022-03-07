MURRAY – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the assistance of the public in locating a missing juvenile.
CCSO said it is searching for Landon Bramlett, who was last seen in the Hazel community on Wednesday, March 2. He is described as a 5-foot, 6 inch-tall white male weighing approximately 250 pounds, with short brown hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a gray short sleeve Nike shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes. He is also known as Lando Holland.
Anyone with information in regards to the whereabouts of Bramlett is asked to contact the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or by email to ccso.office@callkyso.com.
