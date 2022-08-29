MURRAY – Donning blue jeans instead of his signature bowtie, Commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health Dr. Steven Stack came to Murray last Monday for an informal visit with Calloway County Health Department (CCHD) Public Health Director Jamie Hughes and his staff.
When Stack was appointed Commissioner by Gov. Andy Beshear in February 2020, he set a goal of personally visiting every local health department and district in Kentucky, according to Hughes. Although COVID delayed the plans, he met his first goal last week when he visited CCHD and the Marshall County Health Department (MCHD) last week.
While he had not personally visited the health departments, Stack met with Hughes and MCHD Public Health Director Billy Pitts when he came to the Graves County Health Department after the Dec. 10 tornado.
“Partnerships between the state and local health departments are critical to our shared work to help all Kentuckians to have healthy and productive lives,” Stack said in a statement. “I’ve had the great fortune now to have visited all 61 of Kentucky’s 61 local health departments, one of which is Calloway County Health Department, to meet our local public health heroes where they work and live.
“During my stop in Murray, CCHD staff and I spent time in open dialogue on a wide variety of public health programs, COVID-19, the current monkeypox epidemic and many others. The staff at CCHD are a devoted and inspiring crew who work hard every day to support the people of Calloway County.”
Hughes said Stack thanked CCHD staff for “staying the course.” He recognized the difficulties that all health departments face to accomplish the myriad of things with which they are tasked. Stack also addressed the exhaustion of the staff before saying he appreciated the hard work they have put in.
“It was very encouraging and a way to say thank you to the health department and its staff for what we’ve done with COVID and many other things, but (mostly) COVID,” Hughes added.
Before leaving town, Stack and Hughes met with Murray State University President Dr. Robert (Bob) Jackson. Stack called it a “wonderful, informal discussion … about the importance of ongoing partnership and collaboration between our state’s universities and the public health community.”
“This week we had an opportunity to meet along with officials from the Calloway County Health Department to discuss public health matters in our region and state,” Jackson said in a statement. “I greatly appreciate Dr. Stack and the help and support which he has provided as we worked to keep our campus and broader community safe and healthy during the pandemic.
“We have worked with Dr. Stack since the pandemic began in early 2020. He has been extremely helpful to our universities as we talked often about matters related to the pandemic and our regional vaccination center located at the CFSB Center. He was very complimentary of MSU’s work, communications and the efforts of our students, faculty, staff and administrators from 2020 to the present.”
“Kentucky’s colleges and universities are integral in the education and formation of our young adults, and Murray State is a major contributor to this mission in the commonwealth,” Stack said. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the presidents and staff of these centers for higher education have worked diligently to keep their students and staff safe so this crucial mission of higher education could continue despite the obstacles. President Bob Jackson and his team at Murray State University were integral leaders and contributors to this work and it was a wonderful treat to finally meet them in person after so many virtual Zoom meetings.”
In the 30-minute window before that meeting with Jackson, Hughes took Stack on a tour of campus.
“He actually was impressed with the architecture of the buildings,” Hughes said. “He kept saying it reminds him of Tennessee buildings and architecture. It doesn’t remind him so much of what he sees further north in Kentucky, which was interesting to me.”
“It was wonderful to see Murray State University in person,” Stack said. “Though I only scratched the surface, the history of the campus and unique traditions like the Shoe Tree were fun to learn about.”
Hughes said that he has come to know Stack as a very accessible, personable individual.
“You know that he’s in your corner,” Hughes said. “If I have to call and say that I can’t get this done or I need this to be done, he will either direct me to the right person or he will work on getting that answer for me. So, he’s been very helpful for that. I’ve really respected it. It’s made my job a lot easier.
“… I really appreciate that he came down here and spent some time with us. The visit here was good for our staff, too, just to see someone come in and say, ‘Hey, I’m on your side.’ … It was good for them to see someone that is down-to-earth and that really cares about what’s happening locally in public health.”
