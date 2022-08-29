MURRAY – Donning blue jeans instead of his signature bowtie, Commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health Dr. Steven Stack came to Murray last Monday for an informal visit with Calloway County Health Department (CCHD) Public Health Director Jamie Hughes and his staff.

When Stack was appointed Commissioner by Gov. Andy Beshear in February 2020, he set a goal of personally visiting every local health department and district in Kentucky, according to Hughes. Although COVID delayed the plans, he met his first goal last week when he visited CCHD and the Marshall County Health Department (MCHD) last week.  