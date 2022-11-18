MURRAY – For the first time in three years, Murray’s Community Thanksgiving will once again be inviting guests to come dine in person.
The meal is open to everyone who wants to attend at no charge, and will be held this year from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, in the gymnasium at Murray First United Methodist Church, 503 Maple St. Since former volunteer Ricky Lamkin died in 2019, the event has been dedicated to his memory.
Erika Mehta, who has been the volunteer coordinator for the event for seven years, said all the organizers are very excited to be having dining room guests again like every other year before the pandemic. In 2020 and 2021, the meal was take-out only.
“It’s super exciting to sort of get back to a ‘normal’ with our Community Thanksgiving dinner,” Mehta said. “So instead of doing exclusively takeout and delivered meals, we’re delivering meals to people that can't make it out to the dinner, (but otherwise) having a dine-in experience.
“It’s really for anyone who wants to come and have fellowship with their community and have a great meal. It's no cost and it really is a fantastic experience where all different kinds of people from all over the community come together to make it happen. (It’s one of the most) hugely successful, totally community-led events of the year, and it’s such a collaborative effort. There's so many moving parts to it, but it all comes together so nicely with the people involved in making it happen. It's really wonderful experience.”
Mehta, who is a board member for Soup for the Soul, said that organization plays an important role in ordering the food, but the event is a collaboration between multiple organizations and individual volunteers. Mehta said Morgan Carman helps with publicity, New Life Christian Bookstore supplies empty boxes for the food deliveries and Pierce Keller & Associates takes calls for food delivery orders. Mark McLemore, executive director of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center, creates the delivery routes, and the center also donates the packaging for the meals, Mehta said.
One difference this year will be the venue, and Mehta said the team was grateful for all the generosity Ron Gladden had shown in the past by hosting the event.
“It’s going to be different this year,” Mehta said. “We have been fortunate to have Ron Gladden from the Murray Banquet Center over many years donate his staff, his time and his venue for the Thanksgiving dinner, but he is sort of retiring from that service and he decided he wants to spend Thanksgiving with his family in Florida. So this year, we’re going to be at the gymnasium at First United Methodist Church and we're going to have Shanna Smith, who owns Maple Street Market, cover the food preparation aspect.”
Since the pandemic disrupted the old routine, Mehta said she is still rebuilding the volunteer base and she could still use extra help. Anyone interested in volunteering may call Mehta at 469-951-2661.
“After COVID, I think it has taken some time to get everybody going again,” Mehta said. “Because we did Thanksgiving during COVID, we really kind of operated with a skeleton crew of volunteers, but traditionally, we've had more than 100 volunteers coming in. The last two years, we sort of hand-selected those veteran volunteers to come and (pack meals), and I think it's taken a little while for people to realize, ‘Oh, I can come back and volunteer again.’ Right now, we are still running a little bit short, but I'm not too worried about it. It always comes together and I'm still getting calls every day, so I think by the time Thanksgiving rolls around, I'll have plenty of help. All people need to do to volunteer is reach out to me, and then I'll get them hooked up with a specific shift and job during the day.
Mehta added, though, that the meal is completely community-funded and donations are needed.
“It's not a line item in the budget for Soup for the Soul,” she said. “We specifically take in and hold funds from the community that are earmarked for the Thanksgiving dinner, and that's how it gets paid for. So we still do need our community to reach out and help fund it. We typically get turkeys donated, but we had to pay for all the turkeys this year.”
Anyone wishing to make a donation may mail a check to Soup for the Soul, P.O. Box 1001, Murray, KY 42071 or donate online at soup4thesoul.org. Checks should be made payable to Soup for the Soul and should include “Community Thanksgiving” in the memo line.
To arrange a delivered meal, call 270-753-0274. Delivery is limited to five miles outside of the Murray city limits, and the deadline to arrange delivered meals is Monday, Nov. 21.
