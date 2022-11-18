Community Thanksgiving

Members of the public are pictured enjoying Murray’s Community Thanksgiving meal in 2019. Because of the pandemic, next Thursday will be the first year since 2019 that there will be a dine-in meal, and all are welcome to attend from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Murray First United Methodist Church’s gym.

 Ledger & Times file photo

MURRAY – For the first time in three years, Murray’s Community Thanksgiving will once again be inviting guests to come dine in person.

The meal is open to everyone who wants to attend at no charge, and will be held this year from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, in the gymnasium at Murray First United Methodist Church, 503 Maple St. Since former volunteer Ricky Lamkin died in 2019, the event has been dedicated to his memory.