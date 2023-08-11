FRANKFORT – The public is invited to discuss ways to improve outcomes for Kentucky children and families at virtual town hall meetings this month about the state foster care system. Residents of Calloway County and the surrounding area who are interested in this topic are encouraged to virtually attend the first regional meeting on Monday. Registration is required.

Citizen Foster Care Review Boards (kcoj.info/CFCRB) statewide are hosting the town halls. Due to confidentiality, specific cases will not be discussed.

Tags

Recommended for you