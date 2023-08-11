FRANKFORT – The public is invited to discuss ways to improve outcomes for Kentucky children and families at virtual town hall meetings this month about the state foster care system. Residents of Calloway County and the surrounding area who are interested in this topic are encouraged to virtually attend the first regional meeting on Monday. Registration is required.
Citizen Foster Care Review Boards (kcoj.info/CFCRB) statewide are hosting the town halls. Due to confidentiality, specific cases will not be discussed.
The town halls will focus on the results of the Thriving Families, Safer Children meetings that took place last summer in Kentucky. TFSC is a national initiative to move from traditional child protection systems such as foster care to programs designed to support the well-being of children and families, prevent child abuse and keep families together whenever possible. TFSC is a first-of-its-kind effort of the U.S. Children’s Bureau, Casey Family Programs, the Annie E. Casey Foundation and Prevent Child Abuse America. The partnership is at work in 22 sites, including Kentucky. Learn more about TFSC at kcoj.info/TFSC.
The following questions regarding the TFSC meetings in Kentucky are on the agenda for the town hall events:
• What needs have been identified to support safe, healthy families?
• What barriers are families facing in trying to remain intact and protect their children?
• What are potential solutions to help keep children safe and prevent child abuse and neglect?
• Have trends been identified to help keep children safe without having to enter foster care?
• What impact can TFSC have for children already in foster care?
There will be time for open discussion.
Findings from the town hall meetings will be reported to the state CFCRB and included in its annual recommendations to the Supreme Court of Kentucky, the governor and legislature. The meetings are among the reforms called for in House Bill 1, which was passed in 2018 to address issues with foster care and adoption processes. The legislation requires CFCRBs to offer regional meetings at least twice a year to get public input on the foster care system.
The first meeting will be 11 a.m. to noon CDT on Monday, Aug. 14. Registration required at kcoj.info/Aug142023. Registrants will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom link before the meeting. This meeting is targeted toward residents of Allen, Ballard, Barren, Breckinridge, Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Edmonson, Fulton, Graves, Grayson, Hancock, Hardin, Hart, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, LaRue, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Meade, Metcalfe, Muhlenberg, Nelson, Ohio, Simpson, Todd, Trigg, Union, Warren and Webster counties.
Those who are unable to attend the town hall in their region may register for a meeting in another region, which will be on Aug. 17 (registration required at kcoj.info/Aug172023), 21 (kcoj.info/Aug212023) and 23 (kcoj.info/Aug232023). All meetings will be at 11 a.m. Central time.
