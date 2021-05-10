MAYFIELD – It’s been five years since an EF-3 tornado touched down just north of Mayfield, and public officials say they are incredibly grateful that no one died as the the storm ripped through a number of businesses and homes.
According to the National Weather Service office in Paducah, the tornado touched down between 2:44 and 3:24 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2016. The estimated peak winds were 140 mph, and 10 injuries were reported. The tornado’s path was 19 miles long, and it had a maximum width of 450 yards.
“Dozens of structures including mobile homes, businesses, barns, and garages were destroyed,” the NWS website says. “Several homes received major damage or were destroyed. Some cars were tossed around and lofted atop other cars or structures.”
Jeremy Creason, chief of the Mayfield Fire Department and director of Mayfield-Graves County EMS, said he was about two or three months into taking over as chief at that time. He had taken the day off because his then 1-year-old daughter, Alivia, was sick. His daughter was asleep in his arms when he got a call from his wife, Kelly, asking him if he had heard anything about a tornado. She told him the Jackson Purchase Medical Center, where she works, had gone on lockdown. He then got a call from work telling him that a tornado had touched down.
“I had to figure out what to do with the little one so I could get to work,” he said. “I got dressed in uniform and put some clothes on (Alivia) and I came toward town. I had to make a call to my mom to meet me in town so she could get her. I got to work, I ran over to the clerk’s office and asked our city clerk, Tamie Johnson, ‘Can you babysit while I go to work?’ She said absolutely, so I left my little one with her with the understanding that my mom would be there to pick her up as soon as possible. I ran over to the station, and we had a good idea at that point of the track of the tornado, so I got in contact with (former Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, who died in 2019) and we decided on setting up a command post at the old General Tire lot.
“We started getting 911 calls all over the path, so we had trucks responding. We were trying to gather all our resources and organize all the volunteer departments that were coming in and trying to get a good assessment of how bad the damage actually was and how far across the county the tornado head actually tracked.
“Once we got out to the command post, things went really well. We had a good joint command between law enforcement and fire and EMS, and we sent a combination of my fire department crews and law enforcement and volunteers out to scout the central-northern part of the county. We had searches going on in collapsed buildings, and it was a very, very busy couple of hours. The good news in all that was that we just kept getting reports that everybody made it out OK and there were minimal injuries.”
Creason said the response then transitioned into recovery and organizing cleanup crews. At the time, he said he was also working as deputy emergency management director under former director Davant Ramage and they were trying to get supplies in and make sure they had enough resources.
“It’s one of those things you can do tabletop exercises for, you can prepare for, but you never really know what you’re going to deal with until it happens,” Creason said. “Then you know that the circumstances you’re dealing with in this incident may be very different with the next incident, depending on where the tornado comes through next time. So it was a really good learning experience, but at the same time, it’s something that I hope we never have to go through again in our community.”
Graves County Judge-Executive Jesse Perry said he was not at his courthouse office when the tornado hit because he and his wife were both sick that day and were resting at their home in Sedalia. He said he got the news about the tornado from Redmon shortly after the command post had been set up.
“I guess we had the flu; I don’t know, but I’m telling you, I couldn’t even get out of bed,” Perry recalled. “Then I get a phone call from Sheriff Redmon. I don’t even remember if I answered the first time, but when we finally did get connected, he said, ‘Listen, you’ve got to get to General Tire. They’ve set up an emergency operations center so you need to get there as soon as possible.’
“I said, ‘Dewayne, I’m sicker than a dog. I can’t even get out of bed.’ He said, ‘I’m just telling you we’ve had a tornado.’ And I’ll never forget looking outside and thinking, ‘Tornado? The sun is shining. How could there be a tornado when the sun is shining in Sedalia?’ Nevertheless, I got up, I got out and we kind of started going through the process of evaluating what had happened and where the path was and we are all the damage was.
“Thank the good Lord above there was no one (seriously) injured and there were no lives taken. The Lord was watching over us so much that day. That being said, there was a lot of damage. There were lots of homes and other buildings damaged and trees down and debris.”
Of course, the first imperative was to make sure everyone in the tornado’s path was OK. Then the initial cleanup began, but the aftereffects lasted quite a while.
“We were still finding different places (affected for a long time after),” Perry said. “Along the right-of-way of the road where the path had gone through (mostly US 45), there would still be limbs that would have to be taken care of many, many months later. Even after the storm went through and the cleanup was 85% done, you would still find things up and down the right-of-ways.”
Perry said there were many people who helped with the response and cleanup that deserve a lot of gratitude.
“For me, watching the community come together was amazing,” Perry said. “There was so much support that came in from all over the United States. The cleanup crews and the volunteers and the churches, all the road department agencies from state to city to county and other agencies that came from other counties — it was a super community effort.”
Perry added, “I think it’s important when you look back on that time in our lives that we always need to remember (the efforts from our neighboring counties) because while the sun is shining in Graves County or Calloway County or Marshall County or McCracken, there’s other neighbors that are going through some difficult times. It may be a storm or a flood, but whatever the issue that they’re facing, we need to always keep that in mind to help our neighbors.”
Former Mayfield Mayor Theresa Rochetti-Cantrell said that at the time the tornado hit, she was leaving City Hall to head to a doctor’s appointment. She said she saw one of the city dispatchers coming around the corner, and she was on her phone pointing up to the sky. The tornado’s touchdown occurred near the I-69 exit ramp, about two miles from City Hall.
“I hadn’t even looked at the sky, so when I looked as I’m walking out of City Hall, we see the funnel cloud,” Rochetti-Cantrell said. “At first I was thinking, ‘Am I really seeing this?’ Of course, it looked like it was a lot closer than it was.
“So I went back into City Hall and told everybody to close their doors and get in the basement. I said, ‘The funnel cloud is on us, it’s literally right here.’ So we all went down to the basement until we got the word from the police department that it had passed.
“I think the aftermath was indicative of how the people of Graves County support each other. There were a lot of businesses that were affected, and I was on the board of Graves County Economic Development (as mayor) and we did some special incentives for those businesses to relocate and things like that to get back up and going.”
A site was also set up at the Graves County Fairgrounds for people to drop off items to donate to families who have been affected. Rochetti-Cantrell said she also thought it was incredible that there was no loss of life.
Current Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan was a city council member at the time and she said that even now, there are some abandoned private residences north of the city limits that are still damaged.
“They’re not in the city limits, but we wish they would be demolished because they are unsightly,” she said.
