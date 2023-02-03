PHILADELPHIA — (TNS) Temperatures are forecast to plunge across the Philadelphia region over the next few days, and Punxsutawney Phil expects more of the same for the next six weeks.
The nation's most popular marmot saw his shadow Thursday morning after leaving his burrow at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney. That means the country can expect below-average temperatures for the next six weeks, if you subscribe to the legend of Phil's weather-predicting abilities.
Tens of thousands of groundhog enthusiasts gathered in the small Western Pennsylvania town in the early morning hours to watch the annual ceremony, hosted by the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club. Among those on hand to take in the festivities was newly-elected Gov. Josh Shapiro.
How accurate has Punxsutawney Phil been over the years?
Last year, Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter by seeing his shadow. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration didn't weigh in on the forecast's accuracy, but according to an analysis of weather data by The Inquirer, the contiguous United States saw slightly above-average temperatures in February and early March, meaning Phil missed the mark.
Philadelphia actually experienced temperatures way above normal last year after Phil saw his shadow — average temperatures were up 3.8 degrees in February and 4.2 degrees in March.
Incorporating data from NOAA, that would mean Phil has been accurate just 40% of the time over the past 10 years, nailing his predictions in 2020, 2016, 2014, and 2013.
Since 1887, Phil and his predecessors have predicted more winter 105 times and called for 20 early springs, according to Stormfax Almanac (no records exist for nine years). Live Science did an analysis of the data last year and concluded Phil's six-week predictions have been correct just 39% of the time.
What about rival groundhogs in Staten Island and across the U.S.?
While Phil gets nearly all the attention each year, media outlets in New York continue to promote competing forecasts from their own meteorological marmot, Staten Island Chuck.
Chuck, who also goes by Charles G. Hogg, resides at the Staten Island Zoo. He and his predecessors have been making weather predictions since 1981, and he differed from Phil last year by correctly forecasting an early spring.
While Chuck doesn't get near the acclaim, he's had to deal with more harrowing conditions than his Pennsylvania counterpart. In 2009, Chuck bit then-Mayor Michael Bloomberg and was secretly replaced by his granddaughter, Charlotte, for the 2014 ceremony. Unfortunately, then-Mayor Bill de Blasio dropped Charlotte on the ground, and the groundhog died several days later.
So far, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has had a better working relationship with the buck-toothed prognosticator.
Chuck and Phil have disagreed on the forecast eight times since 2008, and during that run the Staten Island rodent was wrong only twice, according to the Staten Island Advance. In fact, since 1981, Chuck had an accuracy rate of 80%.
There are a number of lesser-known groundhogs across the country people turn to for forecasts. Woodstock Willie presides in Woodstock, Ill., where the movie Groundhog Day was filmed. There's also Buckeye Chuck, who's been dolling out predictions in Marion, Ohio since 1970. North of the border, Canadians in Nova Scotia turn to Shubenacadie Sam.
(By Rob Tornoe, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Staff writer Anthony R. Wood contributed to this report.)
