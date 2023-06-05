WORLD-NEWS-LIBYAUS-OIL-PUTIN-GET

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via a video link at the Kremlin in Moscow on June 2, 2023. 

 Gavriil Grigorov/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

(TNS) While the U.S. ponders whether to reopen its embassy in Libya, Vladimir Putin’s new ambassador is preparing to take up his post in the capital, extending Russian influence across an oil-producing nation on the doorstep of Europe. 

Russia’s Wagner Group, a private military company controlled by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin, already has access to key oil facilities and supported last year’s monthslong blockade that hit exports at the height of the energy crisis triggered by the invasion of Ukraine. 