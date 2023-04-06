Quick afternoon storm leaves damage, power outages in several locations

MURRAY – A brief thunder and wind storm resulted in a tornado warning for Calloway County and multiple power outages from damaged utility poles Wednesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 1:35 p.m., which was followed at 2:03 p.m. by a tornado warning. Although trees were reported down in various parts of Calloway County and some property damage occurred, the community avoided catastrophic damage, said Justin Holland, Murray’s official government weather observer for NWS’s Paducah office.
“It was short and sweet, and there were no injuries that I'm aware of,” Holland said. “There were a few power poles down and power lines down on the north side of town. There were lots of trees down near Stella and near the airport, and there was some type of rotation along that side of the county. I don't know if the Paducah NWS office will come down and do a damage assessment or not, but we either had a brief ‘spin-up’ tornado or we had some straight line winds. We will not know that probably for another day or two, but there was quite a bit of damage.”
Holland said the wind speed was recorded at 51 mph on Murray State University’s campus and 53 mph at the Murray-Calloway County Airport’s Kyle Oakley Field. He said the majority of the reported damage was east of U.S. 641 between the highway and Airport Road.
Holland said the damage could have been much worse, and Calloway County was once again fortunate to avoid to worst of the storm as it passed through.
“This is very minor compared to what Mayfield and Arkansas and Tennessee have been through,” Holland said. “This is nothing compared to those folks, so we are lucky and we're blessed. And the best thing is that it’s going to be very quiet for the next week to 10 days.”
Holland is the GIS and safety coordinator for Murray Electric System, and he said the grid was not damaged. Several utility poles carrying power to West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation customers were knocked over on Utterback Road, and the company said on its Facebook page that its nearby Murray office in the Murray Business Center had to close for the rest of the afternoon because it lost power.
WKRECC said the storms and windy conditions had caused outages throughout the four counties it serves. As of Wednesday afternoon, the company did not have an estimated time of restoration, but said crews were working as quickly and safely as possible. WKRECC said the majority of the outages were in the Benton and Murray territories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.