Quick afternoon storm leaves damage, power outages in several locations

Several utility lines blew over on Utterback Road during Wednesday's thunderstorm, knocking out power to multiple homes and businesses in the surrounding area on the north side of Murray.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – A brief thunder and wind storm resulted in a tornado warning for Calloway County and multiple power outages from damaged utility poles Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 1:35 p.m., which was followed at 2:03 p.m. by a tornado warning. Although trees were reported down in various parts of Calloway County and some property damage occurred, the community avoided catastrophic damage, said Justin Holland, Murray’s official government weather observer for NWS’s Paducah office.

