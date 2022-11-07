Quilt honoring Foley will be unveiled Friday

David Foley, a Vietnam veteran who served with the United States Army, is pictured in 2019 looking at the photographs of the five Calloway County veterans he selected that year to be honored by a memory quilt. Foley died in 2021, so this year, quilt artist Theresa Schroader has created a quilt honoring him alone. It will be unveiled at 2 p.m. Friday at the Miller Courthouse Annex.

 JOHN WRIGHT / Ledger & Times file photo

MURRAY – After years of honoring his fellow veterans with a specially-made quilt, the late David Foley is finally being honored himself.