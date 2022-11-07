Quilt honoring Foley will be unveiled Friday

MURRAY – After years of honoring his fellow veterans with a specially-made quilt, the late David Foley is finally being honored himself.
Foley was born in February 1939 and died on July 16, 2021. He volunteered for service in the Vietnam war, serving from June 1962 to June 1965 with the Company A 1st Battalion 19th Special Forces Group. He served as a medic specialist in the Special Force Airborne with 32 jumps, and he was awarded the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and the Exceptionally Meritorious Service in Vietnam. Foley was also an Expert rifle M-14, Expert 30 cal MG, and Sharp shooter 30 cal bar.
After his service, Foley taught at Trigg County School, and that job was followed by 28 years working in the Calloway County School District, where he was named Teacher of the Year. He served at various points as president for the Calloway County Retired Teachers Association, the Murray Kiwanis Club and the Murray-Calloway County Need Line, and was also the commander of Murray’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6291 from 2005-09.
Starting in 2016, Foley collaborated with Theresa Schroader to create a “memory quilt” honoring several local veterans each year. Foley would select and collect information on several veterans every year, and Schroader would then make the quilt featuring them. They were always unveiled during a ceremony on Veterans Day, and families of the late veterans were invited to receive the honor and say a few words if they wished.
Last year’s quilt was the last one featuring veterans selected by Foley, and Schroader completed the quilt after his death. Since Foley was the driving force behind planning the quilts, Schroader knew she wouldn’t be able to continue without him. When he died, though, she decided that after finishing the last quilt he orchestrated, she would make one more for him. That quilt will be unveiled at 2 p.m. Friday at the Miller Courthouse Annex.
“He’s the one that started this and asked me to do this to begin with, so this year is going to be my last one and it’s going to be on David Foley; it’s solely on him,” Schroader said.
Foley’s widow, Sally Foley, said that although her husband wasn’t very active in Post 6291 during the last few years of his life, he played a major role in getting the Murray VFW post started. She said he was also involved in planning the Veterans Memorial in Chestnut Park. After having put so much effort into recognizing others during his life, Sally said she is looking forward to seeing the same done for him.
“Every year, he was enthused about having a quilt and having the veterans memorialized on that quilt,” Schroader said. “The quilt is unusual in that it has photographs printed on cloth, and they are incorporated into the quilt. I had never seen it done before, so it was very original to do that and to have the veterans through the years memorialized. … It was just a very, very nice tradition that was publicized well and received well by the families. We saw lot of tears going around the room (with families) remembering their veterans.”
