MURRAY – Racers will take to the streets of Murray this Saturday for the annual Be the Change – Stomp Out the Stigma 5K run to raise awareness of mental health. According to Oxford Languages, stigma is “a mark of disgrace associated with a particular circumstance, quality or person.” When it comes to mental health, stigmas can be dangerous as they can compound existing problems and deter people from getting the help that they need.
Katrina Coffelt, owner and founder of Bridges Family Center, LLC, who sponsored the event, said, “Our goal with the 5K is really truly just having the conversation to say, ‘Hey, mental health is important, and mental illness is around us.’ One of the things we can do is promote healthy mental status. We don’t want to deny that mental illness is part of our society, but what are we going to do to support families and individuals that are going through that and not make them feel ashamed to say, ‘Yeah, I really struggle with depression.’”
Stigmas around mental health issues are not just experienced by those who have received a diagnosis; they can deeply impact loved ones as well.
“(There are) a number of parents whose children or loved ones have severe mental illness, and they’re having to deal with that,” Coffelt said. “They’re looking at the stigmas that they’ve had to come up against as parents. Were they bad parents? Did they do something wrong to cause it? Because the real truth is, as much as we say that we’re accepting about mental health, a lot of us still somewhere believe that it’s a consequence for something we might have done. I think we’re better about that, but I think there are still people who believe that.”
Coffelt said the stigmas around mental health are largely motivated by fear.
“Really, it’s about safety,” she said. “If I believe that it’s caused by something, then I can do something to avoid getting it or my loved ones getting it.
“It’s not because people are really trying to be malice or mean or cruel. It’s about our own insecurity and desire to feel safe. Whereas if I think that it’s not my fault or there’s no actual cause for it or if I can’t prevent it, then I’m scared. … That’s really the issue and the stigma about mental health – we don’t want it because we don’t have these great cures for it. We don’t say, ‘Oh, we can CURE depression.’ Nobody’s saying that. Because we can’t say that, there’s definitely a stigma of, ‘No, I don’t want it’; and if I don’t want it, then I have to come up with some sort of cause so I can tell myself I can prevent it to feel safer about it.”
Coffelt said she does not believe that people adopt these philosophies or hold such beliefs out of meanness.
“I think it’s really a legit fear that we all have,” she said. “At the same time, things like depression, we feel like we’re pretty open and nonjudgmental about it, like if you have depression and anxiety, those are more tolerable than if you have schizophrenia or something like that. We definitely have layers of what’s more acceptable mental health than others because of things we see on TV or things that we think it looks like, so there’s that, too.”
Even though society still has a long way to go before being diagnosed with a mental illness is readily accepted for the medical diagnosis it is, Coffelt said she thinks things are getting better.
“I think there’s been huge improvement even in just the last five years. I think we talk about it more often. Really, as much as COVID had a huge impact on people’s mental health, it also got it to be such a front-page conversation. I don’t think anyone talks about COVID and doesn’t talk about the incredible strain that it puts on people’s mental health. So, I think in many ways the conversations become headlines, and I think that’s huge. I think we’ve made significant improvements in trying to address it more openly, so I do think the stigma is breaking down, for sure.”
Be the Change – Stomp Out the Stigma will be Saturday at Chestnut Park. Registration begins at 7 a.m., or racers can register in advance online at www.raceentry.com. The 5K starts at 8 a.m. Children 12 and under can participate in the one-mile Fun Run, which starts at 8:45 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.