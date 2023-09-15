MURRAY – Former Hutson School of Agriculture Director of Development Paul Radke was back at Murray State University Thursday to talk about the origins of what was recently renamed the Doran Arboretum.
Radke was the keynote speaker for the third annual Breakfast on the Farm, which is hosted by the agriculture school and the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce and replaced the Hutson Gala in 2021. Attendees sat at tables on the arboretum lawn and were treated to breakfast consisting solely of Kentucky Proud-certified products.
In her introduction, current Hutson School Director of Development Abby Hensley said Radke had dedicated 27 years to Murray State, recruiting thousands of students and raising millions of dollars for the school, as well as acting as announcer at Racer football and basketball games. She joked that after retiring in 2013, he and his wife, Roseanne, moved to LA – as in, “Lower Alabama.” She said Radke was part of many historical moments during his tenure, including the naming of the Hutson School of Agriculture and many others.
“He first arrived on campus as the director of school relations, later changed to the Office of Development, then made his way over to the Office of Development as director for the Hutson School of Agriculture,” Hensley said. “Although Paul was not a fundraiser by trade, he could talk to anyone about anything, and if it was talking about Murray State, he could talk to you all day and all night about the wonderful programs and opportunities our beloved university has to offer.”
Radke said he is originally from Chicago and moved to Kentucky because that was where Rosanne was from. Although only the last five years of his nearly three decades at Murray State were with the Hutson School, he said they were very eye-opening.
“I didn’t know much about agriculture, but I learned a lot, and I now know that it’s more than ‘cows, plows and sows,’ as (former Dean) Tony Brandon always told me,” Radke said. “I have a newfound respect and appreciation for farmers, as well as the ag industry. There’s a lot more involved in getting food from the farms to the tables than I ever, ever knew.
“I started as the director of development for the School of Ag in June of 2008, and one of my very first projects I was involved in was the creation of the new Murray State Arboretum, now the Doran Arboretum at Murray State. Because, you see, I turned 70 last April, which means that I’m a product of the ‘60s and ‘70s, and that’s when I first heard the words, ‘ecology,’ ‘ecosystems,’ ‘sustainability, ‘recycling.’ So Tony … thought I’d be a good fit to come over and start working on the arboretum. The grand opening may have been in the fall of 2013, but the work and planning for the arboretum started long before that, and I’d just like to take a few minutes to share some of that history of the first five years before the grand opening.”
Radke said an arboretum is a “specialized botanical garden that features trees and other woody stemmed plants, but may also include other types of plants.” He said the word comes from the Latin word “arbor,” meaning “trees,” and the suffix “-etum,” meaning place.
“So, basically, it’s a ‘place of trees,’” Radke said. “Arboretums started a long time (ago) back with the Egyptian pharaohs, who raised and studied plants and trees from around the world. The oldest arboretum in the United States is the Arnold Arboretum at Harvard University; that was established in 1872. One of the largest arboretums in the world is the Morton Arboretum in Lisle, Illinois – a western suburb of Chicago – which is 1700 acres of an arboretum and is named after the Morton salt family. So there is your little fun fact for the day. Who said you can’t go to breakfast and try to learn something?”
Radke also noted that Murray’s State’s is one of just a select few arboretums – or arboreta – in Kentucky. They include the Bernheim Arboretum & Research Forest in Clermont, the Boone County Arboretum in Union, Green River Park & Arboretum in Munfordville, the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden in Owensboro, the Wallis House & Arboretum in Paris, the Baker Arboretum & Downing Museum in Bowling Green and Lexington’s Arboretum State Botanical Garden of Kentucky.
“So our arboretum here at Murray State University is very special and unique within the Commonwealth and something that you should be very, very proud of,” Radke said.
Mabel Pullen donated her 42-acre farm to Murray State in 1995, and Radke said that when university officials decided in the early 2000s to establish an arboretum, nine acres were designated for that purpose. In 2007, the School of Agriculture applied for several grants to start the first phase of construction, and in June 2008, the first volunteer board of directors and the Friends of the Arboretum were started. A groundbreaking ceremony followed in October 2008 and served as the public launch for the university’s vision and to thank the people and agencies that got it to that point, he said.
The next step was to raise money for a fence and trees that would create a “green screen” to separate the arboretum from the adjoining neighborhood. The original vision for the project was to have an “open prairie” section, which Radke noted was where the breakfast attendees were seated at that moment. He said people kept asking why the grass was so tall in that spot, and it attracted wildlife, including snakes and “some rather large and scary” rodents. University leaders eventually relented to the public’s urging for them to cut the grass, but Radke said that had some unfortunate, unintended consequences for a while.
“As wildlife is apt to do, they had to find a new home,” Radke said. “The wildlife went, of course, went to the cornfields and went to the bean fields, but it also went to the neighborhood. So we had some early public relations issues that we needed to address and work, and it was part of the growing pains as we went through developing the arboretum here. It’s a beautiful, low-cut grassy area for a lot of events now – not an open prairie!”
In the next several years, the three pavilions were constructed, and Radke said Wayne Harper was instrumental in developing the gardens.
“Roseanne and I had an opportunity to walk the arboretum yesterday, and from where we started in 2008, to where it is today is absolutely remarkable,” Radke said. “It’s a treasure that is here in Murray and Calloway County in Western Kentucky that I hope you don’t take for granted and will use all the time.”
He later concluded, “I’d like to thank Dr. Tony Brannon for his trust in me and the board to guide the ship in the early days. I’d also like to thank Stanley and Mabel Pullen for gifting their beautiful farm to the university for future generations to use as a treasured educational resource. It took a while to get where we are, but I think you all can agree that we have built something to be very proud of and something we’ll all be able to enjoy for decades to come.
“And I have a challenge for you all to take care of this beautiful arboretum: I’d like you to, when you come here, leave your phones in the car. Disconnect. Refresh yourselves. Recharge your ‘batteries.’ That’s what this place is for. Lead by example. Get your kids and grandkids off the couches, away from the iPads, away from the TVs, away from the phones and come out and see what nature has to offer. Educate and train the next generation to appreciate our planet and to instill in them a desire to leave it better for their kids and grandkids.”
Paul Rister, board president of the Friends of the Arboretum, closed the program by saying the Doran Arboretum has become a “treasure for the community.”
“In fact, if you Google ‘tourist attractions’ in Murray, Kentucky, it is rated the No. 1 attraction, and definitely the favorite walking spot for many of the community people,” Rister said.
The Chamber of Commerce and School of Agriculture concluded the breakfast with the presentation of this year’s Calloway County Agricultural Awards. For photos and details, see this week’s agriculture page on 3B.
