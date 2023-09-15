Breakfast on the Farm

Paul Radke, right, former director of development for the Hutson School of Agriculture at Murray State University, was the keynote speaker Thursday at Breakfast on the Farm, a collaboration between the school and the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce. Radke is seen here at the Pullen Farm chatting after the breakfast with Racer 1 jockey Madison Kirby and ag students Lauren Suhl, left, and Emily Brown, center.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – Former Hutson School of Agriculture Director of Development Paul Radke was back at Murray State University Thursday to talk about the origins of what was recently renamed the Doran Arboretum.

Radke was the keynote speaker for the third annual Breakfast on the Farm, which is hosted by the agriculture school and the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce and replaced the Hutson Gala in 2021. Attendees sat at tables on the arboretum lawn and were treated to breakfast consisting solely of Kentucky Proud-certified products.

