MURRAY – Wednesday’s rainfall set a new single-day record for Murray, while Mayfield’s rainfall broke the all-time Kentucky state record.
Justin Holland, Murray’s official government observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, said Murray’s previous record for the most rainfall in a 24-period was set in 1997 with 6.8 inches. Wednesday’s total was 7.2 inches, Holland said.
“We broke the record by about 0.4 inches, and that total came since midnight,” Holland said. “We also had about a half an inch Tuesday, so we are very, very wet and we should probably be out of the drought, I would think. The thing about that is, when the new drought maps come out Thursday, that probably will not take into account the rainfall from Wednesday or Tuesday because the cut-off is around noon on Tuesdays. Anything that falls (after that deadline) does not take effect until the following week, so we'll probably still be in the moderate drought (status on this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor), but that is kind of misleading. But when the new maps come out next Thursday, then it should be a lot better.”
The Calloway County Road Department reported that at least 10 roads were underwater and had to be temporarily closed Wednesday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet also reported that parts of KY 94 West, KY 121 South, KY 280/Speaker Trail and KY 1270 were closed Wednesday due to either water over the road or downed trees and power lines.
Murray Fire Department Chief Eric Pologruto said the department’s swift water rescue team conducted a water rescue at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on North 16th Street after a woman attempted to drive her SUV through the flood waters near The Keg and became stranded there.
“No one was hurt, thankfully,” Pologruto said. “We used our water rescue equipment that we have just for stuff like this. Several buildings were struck by suspected lightning within the city. One resulted in a shed catching on fire, which we suspect was caused by a lightning strike, and then out on Robertson Road, the (USDA Murray Service Center also appeared to be struck). They came in Wednesday morning with one of their interior walls blown out, and we traced the steps back, and it looks like the flagpole out front was struck by lightning. The current traveled down to the base of the flagpole, kind of blew out of there and then jumped over to the building, which was about 10 feet away. It did damage to the exterior brick, and then traveled inside and blew out the wall. Pretty incredible.”
Pologruto said the storage shed fire was reported at 4:50 a.m. and the call to the USDA building was at 7:48 a.m.
Holland, who is Murray Electric System’s GIS/safety coordinator, said MES had three or four outages Wednesday, but they were repaired within about 30-45 minutes. MES also sent about six linemen to Paris, Tennessee, which Holland said was also hit very hard Tuesday night, resulting in about 11,000 people without power there. Meanwhile, WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey told the Lexington Herald-Leader that Mayfield received 11.22 inches of rain in 24 hours, breaking the previous record set in Louisville of 10.48 inches.
Calloway County Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen said that after the rain in Calloway County had stabilized, several Calloway County Fire-Rescue volunteers were dispatched to the Carlisle County town of Arlington to assist with water rescues. He said five trained specialists traveled there with two swift water rescue boats and one flat-bottom boat.
Holland said there could still possibly be more severe weather Thursday, though he was not as confident in that prediction as he was with the Tuesday and Wednesday rainfall.
“I’m not very confident in how things will play out tomorrow,” Holland said Wednesday afternoon, “but we do stand a chance of some pretty strong wind. With the ground being so soggy and wet, if we get another big wind event like we did Tuesday, we could have some even bigger problems. So that's something people should keep in mind. The strongest part of the system may stay to our north, but that's still a question mark. It is still close enough that we need to pay attention to it. We are in a marginal risk for severe weather.”
While 7.2 inches was measured in downtown Murray, Holland said he had heard larger numbers reported elsewhere. However, he could not assess how accurate those other measurements were.
“As is the case everywhere in every county with every system, there's going to be different measurements from one end of the county to the other,” Holland said. “I've seen some people say their parts of Calloway have had 8 or 9 inches of rain, and that's possible, but some of the rain gauges people use, I don't think are very accurate. The rain gauge I have was provided by the National Weather Service. (With retail store-bought gauges) you can probably get in the ballpark figure whenever it comes to big rain, but it's not going to be totally accurate.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.