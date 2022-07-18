Rains bring relief, but not enough to break drought

MURRAY – Following abnormally dry conditions in June, Calloway County officially entered a moderate drought in early July. The few significant systems have helped stave off the worst; nonetheless, the impacts of the drought are being felt far and wide.
The City of Murray has been under a burn ban since July 3. At the Calloway County Board of Education meeting Thursday, Superintendent Tres Settle, noting the farmers who serve on the board would likely understand, drew special attention in the financial report to the unusually high water bills stemming from irrigating sports fields.
Although light rain began falling early Sunday morning and persisted throughout the day, total amounts were scant. “It looks like we had a lot just because it (was) kind of sprinkle-y and lightly raining most of (Sunday), but it’s not been anything heavy that has accumulated very much,” Murray’s Official Government Weather Observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah Office Justin Holland said Sunday afternoon, calling it “just barely enough to maybe settle the dust.”
In spite of negligible accumulations as the system rolled into the area, Holland expects widespread coverage with totals to be in the 0.5- to 1-inch range by the time it moves out early this afternoon. While it will provide beneficial rains across the county, it will be nowhere near what is required to break the drought.
“It’s going to take a lot more than just this rain to bring us out of the drought,” Holland advised. “The bad thing is, after this rain (event), we will go back into a hot and dry pattern for a few days. So, this rain will help but it’s going to take a lot more to completely get us out of the drought.”
There will be a small chance towards the end of the week, but Holland called it “nothing to get too excited about.” Yesterday and today have most likely delivered the most substantial rain totals we can expect for the near future, Holland advised, noting that, outside of the slight chance of rain potentially Friday or Saturday, “we still should be in the below-normal category for rainfall for the next couple of weeks.”
Calloway County remains classified as D1 on the drought index, which Holland called a moderate drought. Graves County and other counties to the west are classified as D2, which is considered a severe drought. The new drought forecasts come out on Thursdays. Thanks to the recent rains, Holland does not foresee the county advancing to the severe, D2, level when new forecast is released; however, he cautioned that, “if things don’t improve in the next couple of weeks, then the stage two drought will probably move further east and into Calloway County.”
