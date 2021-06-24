MURRAY — After having to forgo its annual banquet in 2020, there was a definite surge of adrenaline present Tuesday night as the Rotary Club of Murray returned to this anticipated event.
A nearly full room at the Murray Country Club was full of laughter and smiles, then settled to fully embrace its stars of the evening — the Service Above Self Humanitarian of the Year and Rotarian of the Year. In the end, all seemed pleased with the selections, with Calloway County Schools teacher Noraa Ransey emerging as Humanitarian of the Year for her efforts with both teaching and Soup for the Soul, while Kelly Forrester took the Rotarian of the Year honor for handling a variety of duties during 2020, the year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both seemed rather surprised.
“I’ll start off by saying that the only thing more dangerous than letting (Rotary Past President) James Gallimore open (as the night’s first speaker) is inviting me to a nice dinner and not telling me I’m going to be doing this,” said an emotional Ransey, who teaches at North Calloway Elementary School and was named the 2020 Teacher of the Year by the Kentucky Education Association.
“I didn’t know I was going to be up here. People have been telling me how nice my hair looks and I’m glad I got it done today. I did not expect this,” said Forrester.
In presenting Ransey, Rotarian Kenny Roth, also a Soup for the Soul Board member, emphasized not only how Ransey has become a major force in the community but did this despite starting with disadvantages in her life. He said Ransey is a living example of the Rotary motto “Service Above Self.”
“Give me a person that’s passionate enough about something that they work on every single day and I’ll show you someone that’s making a difference in our community,” Roth said of Ransey, who was elevated to Soup for the Soul’s Board chair position and spearheads a summer program that allows 350 local children to have access to not only meals, but books for 10 weeks.
“That, ladies and gentlemen, is service above self.”
Ransey told of how she is inspired to teach first graders at North by who she said was the one teacher who told her she could make an impact on the world.
“In my sophomore year, there was a teacher who taught me English and told me for the first time, ‘You write like a college kid.’ For the first time, she put my name and college in the same sentence together,” she said, identifying that teacher as Linda DeVoss at Calloway County High School. “She was the one consistently showing up for me. I overcame all of those things because I chose to believe in that person that believed in me instead of all those other people who didn’t.”
Presenter Bobby Martin, who was on the committee for Rotarian of the Year, said the award has no set criteria, “but it is implied that this person will conduct themselves and follow the Four Way Test and demonstrate the motto.”
He said Forrester did that.
“As nominations were received, one name stood out among those mentioned. In a conversation with one fellow committee member, the recipient was heard to say ‘I love Rotary’ and that love was reflected in services provided,” Martin said. “Our recipient is a business owner, but has found adequate time to be involved in all of our club activities. Our recipient chaired or co-chaired our Membership Committee, Program Committee, Christmas Parade Committee and has been director of club activities during this year (she also was sergeant at arms at times).”
“This is so awesome,” Forrester said. “I’m so grateful to be part of Rotary and I’m so grateful to be with you, the best Rotary Club there is. My heart is pounding. I’m thankful (to 2020 President) Carmen Garland. In this crazy year, I know we didn’t get to do a bunch of stuff, but I think we did as much as we could and I’m thankful to everyone’s support as we go forward.”
