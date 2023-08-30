LEXINGTON – (TNS) This week, Central Kentucky residents will have the chance to see a moon that will appear bigger and brighter than usual. The celestial event will be a supermoon and a blue moon, though it won’t appear blue in color.

The full moon will occur Wednesday and Thursday, according to Forbes, and the best time to see it is at moonrise either evening. The moon will rise at 8:22 p.m. Wednesday and 8:52 p.m. Thursday in Lexington.

