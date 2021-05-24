PALMA — It is one thing for a push for a proposed substance abuse rehabilitation center to include support from various community and government officials.
However, it seems as if everything changes when people who know the road both into addiction and out of it give their testimony. It allows for putting faces to the issue.
Thursday evening, at Zion’s Cause Baptist Church in the Marshall County community of Palma, three people who know this road stepped onto the stage as the quest to establish a 100-bed facility within Kentucky’s 42nd Judicial Circuit that serves Calloway and Marshall counties continued. In the process, they joined a former Kentucky governor whose organization has become the primary engine for what is now known as the Re-Life Project.
“People who have benefited from recovery need to tell their story. They need to tell other people and further the conversation,” said Murray’s Matt Imes, who told the story of how he battled his way through a $5,000-a-week pill habit for about 10 years into the mid-2000s when he finally emerged sober.
“Treatment is great. But this, right here, is still another component of educating and that happens from people who’ve been there telling the other people what they have faced.”
Imes, along with Marshall County Commissioner Monti Collins, were both there, they said, to urge their communities to support the proposed center, the dream of current 42nd Circuit Judge James T. Jameson. The 100-bed facility, though, is drawing closer to becoming what Jameson has said, and repeated again on Thursday, is a necessary reality for the 42nd.
Now, though, it has extra muscle on its side. It is called the Fletcher Group, named for its founder, former Kentucky Gov. Ernie Fletcher, himself a practicing physician, who began the nonprofit at about the time his term was ending in the early 2000s. Thursday night, he spoke to a crowd of about 50 people at the church via video teleconference from his home in Florida.
First, he praised the speakers, particularly Collins as an elected official who told his story of pain killer addiction for the first time publicly. Then, he expanded the scope.
“This is not a disease that affects them. It’s a disease that affects all of us,” Fletcher said. “I’d be willing to say that there is not a single person (in the audience) that hasn’t been affected even directly or indirectly. It’s a national epidemic.”
And it is an epidemic in which Kentucky is ranked high for the wrong reasons. Latest statistics from 2020 show that Kentucky’s overdose deaths had the third-fastest increase nationwide. Jameson also said Kentucky is averaging more than 1,000 overdose deaths a year.
He knows all too well about that death rate, both from the bench and in front of it. He started his law career in Kenton County in the Cincinnati, Ohio suburbs of Northern Kentucky and said he lost about 25 clients he was representing as a public defender to overdoses.
Coming home to Marshall County, he said he figured things would be different. Quickly, he said, he learned that was not the case.
“Really, per capita, the problem was no smaller here,” he said, then giving the audience an idea of how life as a judge has gone. “I serve about 750 cases (between the two counties), and it’s actually probably a little higher than that, and 96% of them are drug related because all we do is manage addiction. We’ve gotten better at it, but there is still a lot more to do.”
Death has also not stayed away from Jameson and his court officials. Thursday night, he showed four faces on a large video board that represented Marshall Countians who died in the past few months from overdoses.
Then, Marshall County Chief Deputy Jailer Shawn Goard told a story about what he sees.
“People think, ‘Oh, this is Marshall County, we only have 30 or 40 inmates.’ Last year, we were having 300 in a 200-bed facility, and 75% to 80% of that you can trace back to drugs or alcohol addiction,” Goard said. “And they’re not bad people. When they first come in, they’re messed up. Two or three weeks later, though, they’ve become this normal, productive person.
“There were two women and they were best friends. They were in jail together and, one point, one got out. Three weeks later, she overdosed. So her best friend is still in jail and she took it really hard, I thought to myself, ‘Maybe that will keep her from going back (to drug use). So she went to rehab and the day she got out of rehab (in Hopkinsville), she went to Louisville with some friends from over there. It wasn’t 12 hours later that she was dead in the emergency room from an overdose and her friends had just dropped her there.”
Goard believes if a rehab center was in operation in either Calloway or Marshall, the woman who overdosed in Louisville would still be alive.
“She probably wouldn’t have gone to Louisville. She probably would have gone home,” he said, adding that the woman’s family now bears an added burden. “I know her father personally and (the woman’s death) left behind a 3-year-old little boy, along with her brother, sister and family that cared about her. Now, the father, the grandfather of her son, has to raise him. I tell inmates all of the time, when they come in there from drugs, it’ll get you either jail or the funeral home, and jail is better than the funeral home.”
The Fletcher Group has established 18 centers in Kentucky with others throughout the rest of the United States. The former governor said Thursday that Recovery Kentucky centers have a strong track record with only 10% of Recovery Kentucky patients re-entering the criminal justice system within a year of completing treatment.
“That’s a stark difference from over 50, 60, even 70% who re-enter the criminal justice system (from not seeking treatment upon release),” Fletcher said. “Plus, they have 12 times the risk to overdose.”
Jameson said a big reason for his docket being so addiction-heavy is that there is a major lack of such facilities. One is in Paducah, but the next closest is in the Henderson and Owensboro area. The Paducah facility — CenterPoint — is for only men. Jameson has said the proposed Recovery Kentucky center, more than likely, will be for only women.
The facility being planned for Calloway or Marshall would be the farthest west in the commonwealth for Recovery Kentucky.
“All we do right now is manage addiction. It’s what we do,” Jameson said. “You’d think there would be plenty of state resources and private resources to address the issues. The facts are there just aren’t.
“If you have, say, a five or 10-bed facility, that’s not enough. We’re going through hundreds and hundreds of people who suffer from addiction in Marshall and Calloway counties. That’s why this program is going to be part of the village that is addressing this problem. It’s going to take a large bite out of the problem.”
While Fletcher was not able to appear Thursday in person, one of his lieutenants did. And he was the evening’s third source of personal testimony — Gene Detherage, who is the Fletcher Group’s outreach and engagement specialist, as well as a recovering addict.
“I am a person committed to longterm recovery, so what it means to me is that I haven’t had the need to drink or use since July 2014,” Detherage said of how he benefited from being a patient at a facility in his hometown of Morehead. He has gone on to work at that facility, as well as another in Grayson. “I got to tell some folks earlier that it is an honor and a privilege every day to wake up and serve this mission.
“At the facility in Grayson, I helped them operate housing and, in my daily work there, I was face to face with miracles every day and, every day, I got to take care of the world’s throwaway people. Sometimes, I’d talk to people who didn’t understand what the recovery center was and I’d try to describe it to them.
“It’s like a wretched monastery. It’s like a monastery for the world’s wretched people. But I got to see broken human beings put back together and what I was seeing was by nothing more than the power of God, and it’s astonishing.
“So whenever I get to go out and do this work, yeah, I don’t get to work 1-on-1 with those guys anymore, but it’s OK because I know that I’m out here sowing seeds.”
Go online at www.re-life.us for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.