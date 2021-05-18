MURRAY – With 12-15-year-olds now eligible to take the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky, the Ledger & Times asked its readers in a Facebook prompt if they would be getting their children vaccinated, and to explain why or why not. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the post received many emotional responses, both positive and negative, and not a small number of heated exchanges between commenters.
This story doesn’t contain all the comments that were left on the Ledger & Times Facebook page over the week, but the following sample more or less shows the full spectrum of feelings about the vaccine from locals. They are included in the order in which they were received.
“We got our 12-year-old and 14-year-old vaccinated in Paducah on the first possible day,” said Maeve McCarthy. “Very exciting!”
“No, we will not be part of clinical trials,” said Jessica Martin. “If it’s ever made mandatory, we will home school. I can’t believe people are subjecting their kids to this.”
“I really hope it’s a choice, and not a requirement!” said Jamie Krause.
“My boys and their friend all got theirs today (Friday)!” said Kristy Yates. “They were READY.”
“My kids aren’t old enough but even if they were, absolutely not!” said Shelby Overcast.
“Mine aren’t old enough, but even if they were, no, definitely not,” Heather Gee-Stevens. “It’s still too new, and I don’t trust it. We don’t get the flu shot either.”
“Nope. If they can’t decide they want it themselves, I shouldn’t have to force them to have to take it,” said Natalie Randolph. “Bad enough they have to get so many (vaccines) as kids anyway, but not something that hasn’t been around (for long) and isn’t preventing (COVID-19), just making it less severe.”
“Yes. My husband and I are both fully vaccinated,” said Heather Elliott. “We haven’t had any adverse reactions to the vaccine. The death rate is actually higher than what is being reported. I would rather be safe than sorry. My husband lost a child 16 years ago. He is adamant about preventing anything that could potentially cause something bad to happen to any of the other kids. I just wish it was available for our younger three, too.
Glenda Gustafson Williams questioned Elliott, asking “what if your decision to vaccinate caused health issues for your child in the future?” Elliott responded, “So far it hasn’t, but that would be unfortunate if it did. The same can be said about what if my decision to not vaccinate caused them health issues in the future? My great-grandfather had paralysis from polio. Growing up, his arm never could bend. He was very self-conscious about it. Having a polio vaccine could have prevented this. Unfortunately, he could have been one of the rare ones that ended up with bad side effects. It’s a chance you take. But when one offers more promises not to get sick, I will take the path that offers more protection.
“No!” said Brandy Sanchez. “It’s not been around long enough to know the long term side effects!”
“I talked about this with my young teens – the death versus life is what I’m looking at,” said Veronica Ramsey. “So what makes this different from the other vaccines that are given to our kids? I have two teens in this age group, and my kids have a say. Most don’t like shots, but they understand the pros and cons. I don’t see the point on making them get these, but I feel they have a choice and a voice. I took the shot of the same vaccine as them, and I’m OK. I lost too many and hear of too many people dying over this and the flu this year.”
“Yes, my husband and I are fully vaccinated,” said Sarah Larson. “My child is 15 and also wants to choose science.”
Several people responded to Larson’s comment angrily, saying they didn’t like the implication that not trusting the vaccine meant they didn’t trust science.
“I know I’ve gone so far without a vaccine,” said Chris Robertson. “I know companies make new products all the time yet have to do recalls. I know that I shouldn’t be shamed into something I don’t believe in to save those who shame me.”
“My oldest already was on the website to schedule,” said Shannon Davis-Roberts.
“I will be once he’s old enough,” said Jennifer Peters.
Jana Edwards said she was concerned about reports she had read about how the vaccines can possibly affect mammogram results. The Mayo Clinic says on its website that there is concern that side effects from the vaccine could be mistaken for breast cancer on a mammogram. The clinic said that doesn’t mean you should cancel your mammogram if you’ve received your vaccine recently, but advised you should contact the facility where your mammogram is scheduled to ask for guidance.
“The vaccine that prevents COVID-19 can cause swollen lymph nodes under the arm in which the shot was given,” the clinic said. “Your lymph nodes are part of your body’s germ-fighting immune system. The swelling in the lymph nodes is a sign that your body is responding to the vaccine and building up defenses against the virus that causes COVID-19.”
Edwards also said she was uncomfortable that the Food and Drug Administration had so far only granted emergency use authorizations for the vaccines now on the U.S. market.
“No. The vaccine is for emergency use,” Edwards said. “Most kids are not at risk. They don’t know the long-term effects of any of the vaccines. They do know that the vaccine shows up in breast tissue on mammograms and it has messed up a women’s cycle and women of childbearing years should not take it. Just these alone give me GREAT cause to stop and do benefit vs risk. Risk is way too high.”
“I will be once he’s old enough,” Jennifer Peters said of her child.
“My boys will not be getting vaccinated,” said Linda Campbell. “I went against my better judgment and got vaccinated. Worst decision ever. … I got the Johnson & Johnson, and two weeks into having it, my arm was in some serious pain. (The doctor) thought I had a blood clot in my arm, and the blood work showed my blood was clotting. Thank God no clot was found, but my arm still has pain every now and then and it’s still weak.”
“Yes, my 16-year-old and 19-year-old have already had theirs,” Grace Curd Puckett said.
“This vaccine was rushed and there is not enough information regarding long-term effectiveness or side effects,” said Jessi Williams. “I will not be subjecting myself or my children to the testing of this vaccine.”
“My 16-year-old was vaccinated,” said Jessica Kimbro. “I asked him if he wanted to and he said yes.”
“Can’t wait until my 6-year-old is eligible,” Amanda James said.
“Not at all. I personally do not trust it at all and I am not getting it,” said Jennifer Lee. “I left it up to my son to decide and he decided not to as well. I wouldn’t get it for my animals.”
“None of us will. Adult or child,” said Brigid Robine. “We know the risks for the disease for our ages and health, and like the flu shot, we will not take it. Furthermore, LONG term side effects (5-10 years of data) have not yet been studied. At this point, we feel the risk of getting and surviving COVID is much more negligible than potential risks of the vaccine.”
Jennifer Burkeen responded to Robine’s comment, saying, “I considered the unknown long-term side effects of the vaccine when making my decision as well. I ended up marking it as a moot point simply because we don’t know the long-term effects of COVID either. Other factors made the decisions for my family and myself.”
“I was born and raised in Kentucky and am a Murray alum,” said Jean Finnegan.
“(I live) in Virginia and my 13-year-old grandson was in the Pfizer trial for 12-15-year-olds. He has an appointment Monday (May 17) to find out if he was in the real vax group or the placebo group. YAY for him and his parents.”
“My cousin’s 31-year-old daughter was a very active, health-conscious young lady,” said Melinda Bugg Paul. “She had COVID in October. Now her lungs are damaged. Her condition mimicked asthma. Over the past six months, she has worked hard enough to go from walking/exercising one minute to 15. Still not what she was doing. COVID is dangerous. Protect yourself and others!”
“Most definitely, yes!” said Susan Marsala. “I trust the science and doctors, and I will choose to listen to the experts. I will also teach my children the importance of stepping up to help the community even if others don’t. We are all in this together.”
Maribeth Crawford said she was strongly in favor of vaccinating as many people as possible and didn’t understand why so many people were more afraid of the vaccine than the coronavirus itself.
“In my opinion, I can’t believe that parents would subject their kids to a deadly pathogen,” Crawford said. “I understand why people are working against reason because of the political influence. I’m ready to burn masks!”
“My 15-year-old was vaccinated within 24 hours of the approval,” said Beth Jones Hamilton. “His choice. He has followed the guidelines and the science. We are in our 60s and vaccinated. He believes that he is not only protecting himself but others as well. In June, he will spend three weeks with his grandparents, one of which is immune-deficient. We are proud of his decision to help humanity. Be kind!”
Editor’s note: The Murray Ledger & Times does not endorse any of the comments or opinions in this story. They are merely a reflection of what some local residents are saying and thinking about the vaccines, and they are not a scientifically representative sample of Calloway County residents or Ledger & Times readers. Some comments have been edited for clarity or grammar.
