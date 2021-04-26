MURRAY — The Murray State University Board of Regents approved a slight tuition increase during a special-called meeting Friday.
University President Dr. Bob Jackson said that the increase is for up to 1% for undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students for the 2021-22 academic year. He said that, even at the full 1%,, the increase will amount to between $60 to $65 more that students will pay in tuition and mandatory fees.
“And that’s if we go to 1%,” Jackson said, emphasizing that 1% would be the limit. “This motion again, and let me very clear with this, is ‘up to’ 1%.”
The majority of the Regents opted to OK the measure. Among them was Regent Dr. Don Tharpe of Nicholasville, who said that, after no tuition increase for the current 2020-21 year was approved last year out of concern for students facing the COVID-19 pandemic, Friday’s move was necessary.
“Look, I feel the pain of anybody in these times with having to talk about increases. We’re all feeling that, but I think we’ve got to look at this from the idea that we’re going to start to roll out of this pandemic and get back to ’normal,’ whatever ‘normal’ is. I think we’ve got to position ourselves to be able to absorb some of these increases,” Tharpe said, noting Jackson’s comment that the tuition increase may help put the university in position to give university faculty and staff raises, which did not happen for the current academic year.
“We have to make sure we’re being as responsible as we can and, believe me, that’s important to all of us, including myself,” Jackson said. ‘Last year, we had to cut $7 million out of our budget …$7 million! Now, we can keep doing that, but I wouldn’t recommend it. I think that’s going in the wrong direction.”
Jackson said a 1% increase would generate about $650,000 that could not only be used for raises, but also to help tackle the ongoing battle of deferred maintenance for campus buildings and facilities, some of which were constructed as far back as 1923.
“Because of those cuts and adjustments that were made, that has prevented a necessity of furloughs and layoffs,” said Regents Chairman Jerry Rhoads of Madisonville. Jackson affirmed Rhoads’ comment, adding that not only have there been no furloughs or layoffs due to the pandemic, but no benefits were cut, no pay was cut and no paychecks had to be missed.
“We were one of the few public institutions in this multi-state region to be able to make that claim,” Jackson said. “And I’m proud of that. It was not easy and it took a great toll on us.”
The vote was overwhelmingly in favor of the increase, but there were dissenting opinions.
One of those came from Faculty Regent Dr. Melony Shemberger, who argued that, while 1% may not seem like a large number, with it coming at a time the pandemic’s effects are still being felt economically, it could be a hinderance to students.
“When you put it in the context of tuition, the meaning’s going to vary. I wonder about the university’s publics,” Shemberger said. “For prospective students or returning students and their families, you know 1% could be the difference sometimes between ‘Do I pay a semester’s worth of education or take care of school supplies or, on the other hand, do I take care of that portion of the rent for a month or buying groceries for the week or even take care of a family member’s medical needs?
“I don’t think it’s the right time for any tuition increase, regardless of the relativity you might put on that, and while I understand that the recommendation is to assess that 1% tuition hike, if necessary, I think approving this recommendation sends a negative message to prospective and current students. I would definitely encourage us to keep trying to keep finding those ways where we can think innovatively.”
Shemberger and Student Regent Warren Newman of Henderson both voted no on the measure.
The Regents also approved the housing and dining rates for the 2021-22 year. The housing rates had no increase, while the dining rates include a 3.35% inflation rate that is stipulated in the contract the university formed with the Sodexo company in 2018.
Shemberger and Newman were also the only no votes for that measure as well.
•••
The other order of business Friday was the swearing in of the newest Regent, Dr. Robbie Fitch, a dentist from Murray.
Administering the oath was Murray resident and former Kentucky Supreme Court Justice David Buckingham, who seemed to be quite pleased with having this opportunity.
“Dr. Fitch, it is a pleasure to swear you in and I’ve got to tell you that, before I give you the oath, and although I don’t know you personally, I’ve known your mother (Janet) and father (David) I guess going all the way back to the mid-‘70s when we were all in school together,” said Buckingham, like Fitch’s parents, a graduate of the University of Louisville. “So, although I haven’t seen them in probably the last two or three years, I always consider them my friends and have fond memories of our times 45 years ago and I know they’re proud of you.”
Buckingham then administered the oath, as required by Section 228 of the Kentucky Constitution. Fitch’s part consisted of saying only two words, “I do.”
Then he addressed his fellow Regents for the first time.
“I look forward to meeting you in person and working with you and a round of applause for you guys for this last school year. With COVID going around, I know a lot of you had something to do (with keeping the campus functioning) and that’s impressive,” Fitch said. “A lot of schools had all virtual (classes) but Murray State had a lot of kids meeting in person.
“I’m impressed with what you guys pulled off. Congratulations to you.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.