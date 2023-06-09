MURRAY – At its quarterly meeting last week, the Murray State University Board of Regents heard an update on continuing and upcoming projects on campus, including the in-progress Curris Center renovations and the nursing building slated to begin construction next spring.

Director of Facilities Management Jason Youngblood said significant lighting upgrades had recently been completed in the quad and the Great Lawn in front of the science complex. He said the lighting improvement plan was initiated with capital investment money from SSC, which contracts with Murray State for all its groundskeeping needs. Another recently completed project was replacing four entrances to Wells Hall, said Associate Director of Facilities Design and Construction Angela Lampe.

