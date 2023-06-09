MURRAY – At its quarterly meeting last week, the Murray State University Board of Regents heard an update on continuing and upcoming projects on campus, including the in-progress Curris Center renovations and the nursing building slated to begin construction next spring.
Director of Facilities Management Jason Youngblood said significant lighting upgrades had recently been completed in the quad and the Great Lawn in front of the science complex. He said the lighting improvement plan was initiated with capital investment money from SSC, which contracts with Murray State for all its groundskeeping needs. Another recently completed project was replacing four entrances to Wells Hall, said Associate Director of Facilities Design and Construction Angela Lampe.
Lampe updated the board on continuing renovations at the Curris Center. She said the Center for Student Involvement celebrated its ribbon-cutting in April, and all the new restrooms in the building have completed construction, save for a couple of new doors that need to be installed on the second floor. She said the eSports Lounge is nearly finished, with the furniture scheduled to arrive this week.
Lampe said the welcome center on the first floor is the only section of the Curris Center that is not expected to be completed by the start of the fall semester. In the next couple of weeks, the ramp and stairs leading to the bookstore on the second floor will be demolished and replaced, she said.
Work on the Chestnut Street pedestrian bridge continues, with the brick pavers and expansion joint having been removed at this stage, Lampe said. The old railings are being removed to be replaced by new, custom-made railings, and Lampe said Facilities Management hopes to have the bridge and Chestnut Street back open by July 4.
Another continuing but long-term project is a fiber ring project, which Lampe said is an eight-phase undertaking scheduled to be completed in Fiscal Year 2030. She said Facilities Management is appreciative of the City of Murray for working closely with the contractors because of how much drilling is involved.
“When this project is finished, there will be 55 new handholes,” Lampe said. “Handholes are like junctions (for utilities); it’s going to allow for more future expansion from our fiber across campus, and at the very end of the project, there will be more than 11 miles of fiber line.”
Youngblood said Waterfield Library is currently undergoing Phase 2 of an electrical and HVAC system upgrade. He said the project was originally supposed to start last spring, but the equipment delivery has taken more than 12 months, and some equipment is not expected to arrive until July, September or October.
“We're (having) to rethink this project and when we have to have shutdowns, given that at the end of the semester (there were) more students and more interactions in the library,” Youngblood said. “We're still working through that schedule of how to get this project completed, throughout breaks or partial pieces of semesters when we have to have shut-downs, et cetera. Material deliveries are still hurting us a lot on many of our projects.”
Youngblood said the new School of Nursing and Health Professions building, which is being funded by a $45.5 million state appropriation, is targeted to open in January 2026. Lexington-based RossTarrant Architects is doing the architectural and interior design and will be working alongside nursing design experts at the Baltimore-based Ayers Saint Gross architectural firm, as well as the Paducah-based Marcum Engineering and BFW (Bacon Farmer Workman) Engineering & Testing, which also have a Murray office. Marcum will focus on the project’s mechanical, electrical and plumbing aspects, while BFW will focus on the structural, civil and landscape engineering.
The programming and schematic design for the building began in February, and Youngblood said the building design is set to begin next month. Construction is expected to start in March 2024, he said.
“We are working closely with our consultants – RossTarrant, Ayers Saint Gross, Marcum and BFW – to get programming lined out,” Youngblood said. “We are still working through what that programming and the size of the building would be and how it fits within our budget. Some things that we are looking at (include) getting all of the nursing program into a new building, but then, what stays in Mason Hall? Obviously we're talking about a new dental hygiene program, so there's a chance that that new dental hygiene program could be worked into Mason Hall. So a lot of those discussions are still ongoing.”
