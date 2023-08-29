Regents updated on new nursing school building

MURRAY – The Murray State University Board of Regents heard an update on the progress toward starting construction on a new nursing school building during its annual retreat and quarterly meeting last week, as well as getting a look at the first artist’s rendering of what it will look like.
Director of Facilities Management Jason Youngblood and Associate Director of Facilities, Design and Construction Angela Lampe were joined for their quarterly report Friday by Dina Byers, dean of the School of Nursing and Health Professions, and Sarah Lamere with RossTarrant Architects (RTA). RTA is contracted with Murray State for the building’s architectural and interior design, and the company is also working on the project with Ayers Saint Gross, a design firm that specializes in nursing facility design. Marcum Engineering is overseeing the mechanical, electrical and plumbing aspects, while its sister company, BFW (Bacon Farmer Workman) Engineering & Testing is in charge of the structural, civil and landscape design.
Youngblood said the building design process recently began, and construction is currently expected to begin in March 2024. Murray State’s goal is to open the building for its first semester in January 2026. The facility – which the Kentucky General Assembly funded last year with $45.5 million – will face North 16th Street and will be located directly across the street from Alexander Hall, home of the College of Education.
“There are some things changing on our schedule, and it will have to remain fluid as we develop through the design process and the construction process,” Youngblood told the board. “We’ll try to keep you updated as that changes.”
Youngblood said the nursing school faculty and staff have been meeting with the architects and consultants to determine what exactly needs to be included in the new building and what will remain in Mason Hall, which is currently the nursing school’s home base. Byers said a large portion of the new building will consist of hands-on clinical teaching and learning spaces, such as health care simulations. She said that in addition to faculty and administration offices, the faculty requested for the building to have three large classrooms. This will all be part of Phase I, she said.
“With Phase II of the new building, we will be adding in exercise science … and it makes sense, because we do work interdisciplinary with our exercise science folks,” Byers said. “We just had a simulation this week with our students with transferring patients and mobility, so it would make sense that they would be there with us for the ease of teaching. Then with Mason Hall, there's a potential for additional health programs that we could possibly add here to our campus, which I think gives us great opportunity.”
Under the current plans, the building would contain 3,910 square feet of classroom space; 11,223 square feet of clinical learning space; 2,136 square feet for the clinic; 3,043 square feet for student and amenity spaces; 230 square feet for wellness space; 5,984 square feet for office space; and 825 square feet for building support space.
Youngblood said all those facility elements add up to a total of 27,351 net square feet and 45,585 gross square feet. Gross square footage is the total space a building occupies, including inaccessible areas between walls, while net square footage refers to the amount of usable space. Answering a question from Faculty Regent Melony Shemberger, Lamere said the planned square footage is comparable to other nursing buildings with programs the size of Murray State’s.
Youngblood discussed the plans for program alignment, explaining how the various programs would be incorporated into the new building, as well as how that would break down between two phases.
“Dean Byers mentioned the initial phase and a Phase II … when we started going through the programming, we realized, based on cost estimates today, that we couldn't get everything into the new building that we wanted to get into it,” Youngblood said. “So we are going about it (asking), ‘What can we get into this building today with the budget we have?’ and then … plan the building to have a Phase II if more funding becomes available, which we have built into our capital plan and capital projects request.”
Youngblood presented a slide showing that in Phase I, the programs for essential skills and shared staging and support would be moving to the new building from Mason Hall, and simulation would move from Murray-Calloway County Hospital. Youngblood later clarified that the simulation lab at MCCH will remain where it is and that Murray State will continue to partner with the hospital on simulation and teaching principles, but that the new building will offer expanded simulation opportunities for students.
The learning commons, study rooms, flex research, student organizations and food service will also be located there, and the administrative office suite and nursing faculty will move there from Mason Hall. Murray State’s health services clinic will move to the new building from Wells Hall, which Byers said would hopefully make students more aware of how to access those services.
“Location is very important to our students, and with the building being on 16th Street, I think more students would have access,” Byers said while addressing a question from Staff Regent Jessica Evans. “From what I have heard, I think students are not real familiar with the exact location of health services – and the university has put up new signage, if you noticed that – but I think this will give the opportunity to improve access for students and faculty – and we’ve discussed a potential for the community members to use this space.”
Youngblood said that in the initial design, the possibility of health services being able to function independently of the building was discussed. He said that if Murray were facing a natural disaster and lost power or utility services, health services could serve as a triage center. Jackson added that at several Student Government Association meetings and other venues, students had expressed a desire to have health services more centrally located and closer to the residential housing section of campus.
The large lecture hall and anatomy and physiology program will remain in Mason Hall during Phase I. Meanwhile, the exercise performance lab, exercise physiology, musculoskeletal/rehab and exercise science faculty offices will move to Mason Hall from Oakley Applied Science. Shell space will be created for future health programs and faculty offices, and learning commons and study rooms will occupy a repurposed space in Mason Hall.
Youngblood said nutrition science would remain on the second floor of Oakley Applied Science North during both phases.
For Phase II, 9,903 gross square feet would be added, Youngblood said. That would include 690 square feet of classroom space; 2,400 square feet of clinical learning space; 1,340 square feet of student and amenity spaces; 1,237 square feet of office space and 275 square feet of building support space, amounting to a total of 5,942 net square feet.
At that point, the exercise performance lab, exercise physiology, musculoskeletal/rehab and exercise science faculty offices would all move from Mason Hall to the new building. The large lecture hall and anatomy and physiology program would continue in Mason Hall, as would the future health programs and faculty offices.
While the new building will occupy space that is currently used as a parking lot, Youngblood said the goal is for there to be a net zero offset in parking after new parking spaces are established elsewhere.
