Regents updated on new nursing school building

An artist’s rendering of the planned new School of Nursing and Health Professions building is drawn as it would be seen from North 16th Street. The building is budgeted at $45.5 million and will be across the street from Alexander Hall.

 Illustration by RossTarrant Architects, Ayers Saint Gross

MURRAY – The Murray State University Board of Regents heard an update on the progress toward starting construction on a new nursing school building during its annual retreat and quarterly meeting last week, as well as getting a look at the first artist’s rendering of what it will look like.

Director of Facilities Management Jason Youngblood and Associate Director of Facilities, Design and Construction Angela Lampe were joined for their quarterly report Friday by Dina Byers, dean of the School of Nursing and Health Professions, and Sarah Lamere with RossTarrant Architects (RTA). RTA is contracted with Murray State for the building’s architectural and interior design, and the company is also working on the project with Ayers Saint Gross, a design firm that specializes in nursing facility design. Marcum Engineering is overseeing the mechanical, electrical and plumbing aspects, while its sister company, BFW (Bacon Farmer Workman) Engineering & Testing is in charge of the structural, civil and landscape design.