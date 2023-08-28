MURRAY – The Murray State University Board of Regents voted Friday to adopt a resolution creating a task force that would study the feasibility of establishing a school of veterinary medicine.
The group will be tasked with studying Kentucky’s ongoing shortage of veterinarians and how creating a Murray State School of Veterinary Medicine could potentially help to alleviate that problem statewide.
Murray State President Bob Jackson said the need for such a school has been discussed on and off for five decades, but there has never been much forward momentum on the issue. The board voted on the resolution of support right after hearing an update on the Hutson School of Agriculture from Brian Parr, who has been the school’s dean since July 1 and was the interim dean in the six months after former Dean Tony Brannon retired.
“As Dean Parr noted, for many years, we talked about a School of Veterinary Medicine at Murray State University – actually almost to the month 50 years ago,” Jackson said before the vote, addressing Faculty Regent and Academic Excellence and Scholarly Activities Committee Chair Melony Shemberger. “On May 3, 1973, this board passed a resolution to support a school of veterinary medicine to support the Commonwealth of Kentucky and this region and to benefit agriculture as a whole in this great, big region and to benefit Murray State University. Fifty years; that’s a long time ago, and nothing's happened, and we need to advance that initiative further.
“We've spent a lot of time in recent weeks and months – Dean Parr, (Executive Director of Government and Institutional Relations) Jordan Smith and myself – in regard to … having these conversations in a very general way, subject to this board's approval. There's a tremendous shortage of veterinarians in this country, and there's a tremendous shortage of veterinarians in Kentucky, especially a tremendous shortage of large animal veterinarians. So, I think the time is here, the time is right, as Dean Parr (and others have noted). The reception across the Commonwealth of individuals we've talked to, Regent Shemberger, has been very, very positive. I just wanted to put that out there, some history; it’s been talked about at Murray State two to three different times over the last 50 years, and I appreciate this board’s consideration.”
According to a Murray State news release, with the state lacking a school of veterinary medicine, approximately 70 Kentucky students are accepted each year to out-of-state veterinary schools. There are also only 32 veterinary colleges accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) in the entire country. The release cited the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), saying there are 86,300 veterinarians in the U.S. while the occupation is expected to grow more than 19% by 2031. The BLS also reported that the closely related field of veterinarian technology is expected to grow by 20% by 2031, but there are only 122,800 veterinarian technologists/technicians working today nationwide.
The Hutson School of Agriculture has the largest estimated pre-veterinary medicine/veterinary technology enrollment of any Kentucky university and is one of three programs in the state to be fully accredited by the AVMA. In his report to the board, Parr pointed out that the Breathitt Veterinary Center in Hopkinsville is an extremely valuable resource for the state’s equine, livestock and poultry industries and has the only Biological Safety Level 3 lab space in Kentucky that is dedicated to veterinary diagnostics.
“It is one of the very few NAHLN laboratories (part of the USDA’s National Animal Health Laboratory system),” Parr said. “It was developed at the point in time when we had the anthrax scares and these things going through the mail, so the federal government developed these laboratories in order to be able to help us with those types of issues. So, it’s one of the only Level 1 Status facilities that we have in the country.”
The news release said the BVC lab is one of only 60 NAHLN labs in the U.S. and one of only 23 labs with Level 1 Status. With this in mind, Parr said the Hutson School of Agriculture needs to do a better job of taking advantage of that prestige and the BVC’s resources for teaching opportunities, something a school of veterinary medicine would help with.
“It is difficult at times to figure out how the BVC relates to our academic programs,” Parr said. “Now, we’ve used it; no doubt we’ve used it. We do some interactive television-type models back and forth, and our pre-vet and vet tech students are exposed to those sciences on a regular basis, but I feel like there’s a better way to incorporate the BVC for the benefit of our students. It’s a wonderful facility, it has state-of-the-art equipment, it has the scientists that are legitimately world-renowned. There’s no doubt that (BVC staff member) Ramesh Gupta is recognized in toxicology around the world.”
The news release also noted that the A. Carman Animal Health Technology Center on Murray State’s West Farm already offers state-of-the-art equipment and supplies to prepare students for a career in the field of veterinary medicine.
Jackson said he was grateful to the Board of Regents for adopting the resolution of support and added that his administration would work with the General Assembly, the Governor’s Office, Kentucky’s Commissioner of Agriculture, the Council on Postsecondary Education and the state’s congressional delegation to advance the initiative.
“I am very excited about this potential opportunity for our students and for our state,” Parr added in the release. “This effort represents a great need in the field of animal agriculture. The PreVet/Vet Tech program in the Hutson School of Agriculture has long been a program of excellence that has seen great growth over the last two decades. I believe that this initiative is the next logical step in the development of our school to help meet the needs of the agricultural industry.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.