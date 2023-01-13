Rehab project completed on McCullough Fork Bridge

JNEW PROVIDENCE – A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has completed a rehabilitation project on the McCullough Fork Bridge along KY 893/State Line Road East in southeastern Calloway County.

The bridge, at KY 893/State Line Road East mile point 23.4, had been reduced to a 3-ton load limit since May of 2022, restricting traffic on the structure to passenger vehicles and unloaded pickup trucks.  The rehab work included encasing timber pilings in concrete to strengthen the bridge substructure. The work was completed while the bridge was open to traffic.