Rehab project completed on McCullough Fork Bridge

JNEW PROVIDENCE – A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has completed a rehabilitation project on the McCullough Fork Bridge along KY 893/State Line Road East in southeastern Calloway County.
The bridge, at KY 893/State Line Road East mile point 23.4, had been reduced to a 3-ton load limit since May of 2022, restricting traffic on the structure to passenger vehicles and unloaded pickup trucks. The rehab work included encasing timber pilings in concrete to strengthen the bridge substructure. The work was completed while the bridge was open to traffic.
Following an analysis of the improvements, the KYTC bridge preservation staff determined that the posting level for the McCullough Fork Bridge should be as follows:
• Single Unit Vehicle, 5 axles: 34 tons
• Single Unit Vehicle, 6 axles: 34 tons
• Single Unit Vehicle, 7+ axles: 35 tons
The McCullough Branch Bridge is along KY 893 East between Mooney Lane and the county section of State Line Road East. The bridge is 4.5 miles east of the Hazel community and just west of where KY 893/New Providence Road connects with KY 893/State Line Road East. Truckers and farmers are asked to take note of the revised load limit and avoid crossing the structure with loads that exceed the posted limit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.