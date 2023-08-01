Remembering Murray State University distinguished alumnus and supporter, Dr. Gene W. Ray

MURRAY - Dr. Gene W. Ray, `60, a Murray State University distinguished alumnus and lifelong supporter of the institution, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023.
Gene and his wife, Taffin, have donated generously to both academics and athletics at Murray State, passionately supporting many programs especially in the Jones College of Science, Engineering and Technology, such as the statewide Program of Distinction in Cybersecurity and Network Management. One of the most picturesque locations on campus, the Dr. Gene W. Ray Science Campus is named in his honor. A significant gift advanced the Dr. Gene W. Ray Center basketball facility, which houses a practice arena and office suites for the coaching staffs of both teams.
A Calloway County native, Ray was a scientist, entrepreneur and corporate leader. He was owner of GMT Ventures, LLC, a business management consultancy, and was a former chairman, president and CEO at Titan Corporation, a provider of comprehensive information and communications systems solutions primarily for the Department of Defense, intelligence agencies and other government entities.
He received an Outstanding Alumnus of Kentucky (OAK award) in recognition of his professional work, achievements and support of his alma mater and was recognized as a Murray State Distinguished Alumnus in 1981. A 1960 graduate of Murray State in mathematics, physics and chemistry, Ray earned his Master of Science in physics (1962) and his Ph.D. in theoretical physics (1965), both from the University of Tennessee. Ray also served as a trustee on the MSU Foundation board and was currently serving as an honorary co-chair with the University’s Be Bold: Forever Blue & Gold centennial campaign.
"Dr. Gene W. Ray was a special person, distinguished alumnus and friend, and we will miss him deeply,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson. “He loved Racer Basketball and attended or watched nearly every game during the past many years, and provided funding for the Gene W. Ray Basketball Practice Center. Gene was a passionate supporter of many academic programs, especially in the Jones College of Science, Engineering and Technology. He provided the necessary seed funding for our cybersecurity center and related academic programs, and the science campus bears his name. Gene left a wonderful legacy and an indelible mark on Murray State University.”
