Remembering Murray State University distinguished alumnus and supporter, Dr. Gene W. Ray

Dr. Gene W. Ray is shown speaking in front of the Dr. Gene W. Ray Science Campus.

 Photo provided

MURRAY - Dr. Gene W. Ray, `60, a Murray State University distinguished alumnus and lifelong supporter of the institution, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023.

Gene and his wife, Taffin, have donated generously to both academics and athletics at Murray State, passionately supporting many programs especially in the Jones College of Science, Engineering and Technology, such as the statewide Program of Distinction in Cybersecurity and Network Management. One of the most picturesque locations on campus, the Dr. Gene W. Ray Science Campus is named in his honor. A significant gift advanced the Dr. Gene W. Ray Center basketball facility, which houses a practice arena and office suites for the coaching staffs of both teams.